World / Science & Health

Greenhouse emissions hit new record, could bring 'destructive' effects: U.N.

Reuters

GENEVA – Greenhouse gas emissions surged to a record level last year and world temperatures could rise more than twice the globally agreed upon warming limit if nothing is done, a U.N. report showed Tuesday.

The Emissions Gap Report is one of several studies released ahead of U.N. climate talks in Madrid next week aimed at spurring world leaders to limit climate change.

It measures the amount of emissions cuts needed to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as agreed to in the key 2015 Paris climate pact. The U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change last year warned of huge global consequences if that target is not met, such as the loss of nearly all coral reefs and most Arctic sea ice.

“As things stand, temperatures can be expected to rise by 3.2 C this century, bringing wide-ranging and destructive climate impacts,” according to the report summary by the U.N. Environment Programme.

He said the safest temperature threshold set in Paris of 1.5 degrees is still possible but will require emissions cuts of 7.6 percent a year between 2020 and 2030. For 2 degrees, it would mean annual cuts of 2.7 percent.

“It’s going to be really, really challenging,” Christensen said. “The longer you wait, the more difficult it becomes.” The report shows that emissions, including those from land-use change such as deforestation, have not yet peaked and rose to a record 55.3 gigatons of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2018.

Countries face a 2020 deadline to set more ambitious emissions cut pledges. The report named the United States as one of several large emitters alongside Brazil and Japan falling short of its own targets, or Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs). This month, the Trump administration filed paperwork to exit the Paris agreement in the first step of a formal withdrawal process.

Christensen said some of those that met their targets comfortably, such as Turkey and Russia, should tighten them significantly.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Women hold signs during a demonstration to protest femicides and violence against women, in Nantes, France Monday.
Thousands rally against abuse of women as France plans new laws
Tens of thousands rallied across the world Monday against abuse of women to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, as France unveiled new measures to combat do...
In this undated photo, two men look down a shaft in Kaktovik, Alaska, leading to a new community ice cellar, a type of underground food cache dug into the permafrost to provide natural refrigeration used for generations in far-north communities.
Permafrost thaw: Failing ice cellars signal changes in Alaska whaling towns
For generations, people in Alaska's far-north villages have relied on hand-built ice cellars dug deep into the permafrost to age their whale and walrus meat to perfection and keep it cold throug...
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani smiles as he arrives to President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, in August. Federal prosecutors are planning to interview an executive with Ukraine's state-owned gas company as part of an ongoing probe into the business dealings of Giuliani and two of his Soviet-born business associates.
U.S. prosecutors seek information on payments to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, subpoena indicates
Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking records of payments to Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyer, as part of an active criminal investigation, according to a grand jury subpoe...

, , , , ,