Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani smiles as he arrives to President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, in August. Federal prosecutors are planning to interview an executive with Ukraine's state-owned gas company as part of an ongoing probe into the business dealings of Giuliani and two of his Soviet-born business associates. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

U.S. prosecutors seek information on payments to Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, subpoena indicates

Reuters

WASHINGTON – Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking records of payments to Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer, as part of an active criminal investigation, according to a grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters.

The subpoena does not indicate that Giuliani is suspected of wrongdoing. But the crimes being investigated, it says, include money laundering, wire fraud, campaign finance violations, making false statements, obstruction of justice, and violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA). It requires disclosure of lobbying on behalf of foreign interests.

The subpoena requests that the recipient provide “all documents, including correspondence, with or related to Rudolph Giuliani, Giuliani Partners or any related person or entity,” referring to his consulting company. The subpoena also seeks all “documents related to any actual or potential payments, or agreements to or with Giuliani.”

The text of the subpoena has not been previously reported. The subpoena was shown to Reuters on condition that the recipient not be identified.

Giuliani’s lawyer, Robert Costello, said that he had not seen the subpoena, but if reports of the subpoena were correct that suggested “maybe they want to ask us questions.”

RELATED STORIES

“Frankly all they have to do is pick up the phone. All this is is character assassination,” Costello said, adding that he was not aware of an investigation by U.S. prosecutors into Giuliani, a former prosecutor and mayor of New York City.

The subpoena shows that prosecutors are examining payments to Giuliani as they investigate two of his associates, Florida businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who pleaded not guilty last month to charges that they illegally funneled money to election candidates.

Spokesman James Margolin for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment. Parnas’ lawyer, Joseph Bondy, declined comment. Todd Blanche, Fruman’s lawyer, was not immediately available for comment.

Parnas has also acknowledged playing a role in aiding Giuliani in trying to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, the former vice president who is a leading contender for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential election to run against Republican Trump.

Giuliani has emerged as a central figure in a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Lawmakers are investigating whether Trump abused his office for personal political gain in pressing Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter, who served as a director on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

It has been previously reported that prosecutors are investigating whether Giuliani had violated FARA.

Reuters could not determine why prosecutors are asking about the payments, or potential payments, to Giuliani. Reuters first reported in October that Giuliani received $500,000 in 2018 to work on behalf of a company called Fraud Guarantee, co-founded by Parnas.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This frame grab taken from video footage shows crowds United Nationspeackeepers in a U.N. compound on the outskirts of the eastern Congo town of Beni on Monday.
Congo residents torch town hall, storm U.N. mission after latest deadly rebel attack
Angry residents of the eastern Congo city of Beni burned the town hall and stormed the United Nations peacekeeping mission Monday after rebels killed eight people and kidnapped nine overnight in th...
Two victims from the Antonio Provolo Institute for Deaf and Hearing Impaired Children, embrace after hearing a guilty verdict for their abusers, in Mendoza, Argentina, Monday,. The court sentenced the Rev. Nicola Corradi, to 42 years in prison, and the Rev. Horacio Corbacho, to 45 years, for acts that occurred at the Institute in Lujan de Cuyo, a municipality in the northwestern province of Mendoza.
Argentine priests who sexually abused deaf children get 40-year prison terms
Two Roman Catholic priests were each sentenced to more than 40 years in prison in Argentina for sexually abusing deaf children, a court in the western city of Mendoza ruled Monday. Argentine pri...
Keiko Fujimori's supporters react after Peru's Constitutional Tribunal ordered her release in Lima Monday.
Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori ordered freed despite corruption probe
Peru's Constitutional Tribunal approved a habeas corpus request Monday to free opposition leader Keiko Fujimori from preliminary detention while she is investigated for alleged corruption. Magis...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani smiles as he arrives to President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, in August. Federal prosecutors are planning to interview an executive with Ukraine's state-owned gas company as part of an ongoing probe into the business dealings of Giuliani and two of his Soviet-born business associates. | AP

, , , , , , ,