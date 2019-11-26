Spanish Guardia Civil divers work to refloat a submarine used to transport drugs illegally in Aldan, northwestern Spain, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Spain working to refloat submarine thought to hold tons of cocaine

AP

MADRID – Spanish police were studying Monday how to refloat a submarine believed to be carrying tons of cocaine, which if confirmed would make it the first time such a vessel has been found to be used in drug trafficking in the country.

The submarine was intercepted Sunday in an inlet in the northwestern Spanish region of Galicia, according to an official from the government’s office in the province of Pontevedra.

Galician inlets have long been used by smugglers bringing cocaine by sea from South America into Europe.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with government rules, said a police diver had managed to enter the submarine and extracted one package of cocaine.

Media reports said the vessel — believed to be some 20 meters (65 feet) long — could be carrying three metric tons but the official said this could not be confirmed yet.

He said two Ecuadorian crew members were arrested on land Sunday after police moved to seize the submarine while a third managed to flee.

He said it was not clear if the vessel had been purposely sunk by the crew or had suffered some mechanical problem.

The official said the submarine was some six meters under water and that bad weather was complicating how police might be able to bring it to the surface.

He said Spanish police, in coordination with other countries’ forces, had been monitoring the submarine’s journey for some days.

Portuguese police confirmed the submarine passed by Portugal and that detectives and the Portuguese Navy were involved in a joint operation with Spanish authorities to track it.

However, a police spokesperson said Portuguese authorities were not immediately making public any details of the operation. The spokesperson spoke on condition of anonymity, in accordance with police rules.

The Spanish official could not say from which country the submarine had come but media reports said it was suspected to have set off from Colombia.

Besides Galicia’s inlets, gangs often use Spain’s southwestern port of Algeciras to smuggle cocaine into Spain. In April 2018, police found nearly 9 tons of cocaine concealed in a banana shipment from Colombia in the port. Two months earlier, authorities seized six tons of cocaine there.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Yaisah Val, 46 (left), a transgender woman, laughs with Charlot Jeudy (center), president of Kouraj, Haiti's leading LGBT-rights group, at their office in Port-au-Prince last year. Kouraj member Geraldine Clair Museau tells The Associated Press that Jeudy's body was found at his home on Monday. It's not immediately clear how he died.
Leader of LGBTQ organization in Haiti found dead
The leader of a prominent LGBTQ organization in Haiti has died. Kouraj member Geraldine Clair Museau tells The Associated Press that Charlot Jeudy's body was found at his home on Monday. It's no...
This undated photo provide by the State Art Collection in Dresden, Germany, on Monday shows the Jewelry Room of the Green Vault with the display cases showing the part of the collection that was affected by the robbery early Monday morning in Dresden.
'Priceless' jewels snatched from German state museum in heist dubbed biggest since WWII
Robbers made off with three priceless diamond sets from a state museum in Dresden on Monday, police and museum directors said, in what German media have described as the biggest art heist since Wor...
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper speaks to the press at the Pentagon in Washington Oct. 31. Esper on Monday defended the decision to sack his navy secretary, saying he went behind his back to make a deal with the White House over a convicted Navy SEAL's future.
Pentagon chief Mark Esper says Trump ordered him to allow convicted SEAL to keep status
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Monday that President Donald Trump gave him a direct order to allow a Navy SEAL accused of war crimes to retire without losing his SEAL status. Esper told repor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Spanish Guardia Civil divers work to refloat a submarine used to transport drugs illegally in Aldan, northwestern Spain, on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,