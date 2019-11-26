A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region in December. | AP

Business

Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm Hikvision

Kyodo

Sony Corp. and Sharp Corp. have supplied parts to video surveillance company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., one of 28 Chinese entities blacklisted by the United States last month over human rights violations, the Chinese company’s product brochures show.

Hikvision — the world’s largest video surveillance company — employs image sensors supplied by Sony in 180 of its surveillance camera models and sensors from Sharp in two camera models, according to its product brochures.

The company previously stated on its website that one of its surveillance camera models could identify members of the Uighur ethnic minority group, but it removed the product from the website after the company was added to the U.S. trade blacklist.

Communist Party documents obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists have revealed that China has deployed a surveillance and predictive-policing system in its crackdown on Uighurs and other Muslims minorities in China’s far-western Xinjiang autonomous region.

BBC video footage has shown Hikvision surveillance cameras installed in a Chinese detention center for Uighurs.

A Sony spokesperson said the company does not comment about its customers but its basic policies include respect for human rights. Sharp said it does not disclose information about its customers.

The United States added 28 Chinese public security bureaus and firms including Hikvision to the blacklist, saying they had been implicated in “the implementation of China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance” targeting Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.

Honda Motor Co., which has teamed up with blacklisted facial recognition company SenseTime Group Ltd. for self-driving technology, said it will continue the joint research.

Eiken Foundation of Japan, operator of a private-sector English proficiency test, said it had discontinued a joint study with voice recognition firm Iflytek Co., which was also added to the list, though it declined to elaborate.

Hajime Kuramochi, associate professor at Tohoku University of Community Service and Science, said the limited discussion in Japan of human rights means local companies are less active in addressing such issues.

“Japanese companies’ awareness of human rights lags 20 years behind U.S. and European companies,” he said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A commuter uses the Uber Technologies Inc. app on a smartphone in view of a line of black cabs waiting to pick up passengers in London on Monday. Uber lost its license in London for the second time in less than three years, putting one of its biggest markets outside of the U.S. at risk after the transport regulator said it failed to address safety concerns.
'Unfit' Uber loses London license over safety lapses
Uber was stripped of its license to carry paying passengers in London on Monday for the second time in just over two years, pending an appeal, over a "pattern of failures" on safety and security. ...
Trucks wait for border customs control to cross into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, in April.
Mexico fell in recession in first semester, stagnated in third quarter
Mexico, Latin America's second-largest economy after Brazil, registered a recession in the first two quarters of the year and zero growth in the third, according to revised official data released M...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denies at a news conference Monday that Japan apologized to South Korea after Seoul accused Tokyo of deliberately distorting the details of its decision to maintain a key military intelligence-sharing pact.
Tokyo floated one-month time frame for retracting export curbs ahead of GSOMIA deal with Seoul: r...
Japan floated a specific time frame to withdraw its tightened export controls against South Korea, an offer that apparently spurred Seoul's decision to remain in a key intelligence-sharing pact, ac...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region in December. | AP

, , , , , , ,