Trucks wait for border customs control to cross into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, in April. | REUTERS

Business / Economy

Mexico fell in recession in first semester, stagnated in third quarter

AFP-JIJI

MEXICO CITY – Mexico, Latin America’s second-largest economy after Brazil, registered a recession in the first two quarters of the year and zero growth in the third, according to revised official data released Monday.

The downward revision confirmed the economy’s weak performance under leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is struggling to deliver on his promise to kick-start growth in his first year in office.

The economy contracted by 0.1 percent in each of the first two quarters and stagnated in the third, according to the revised figures from the national statistics institute, INEGI.

Preliminary figures had said the economy contracted 0.2 percent in the first quarter, then grew 0.1 percent in the second — later revised to zero, before being revised down again — and 0.1 percent again in the third.

In news that will again put the government on the defensive, the new revision confirms the economy fell into recession in the first half of the year, defined as two or more consecutive quarters of contraction.

Year-on-year, the economy contracted 0.2 percent from the third quarter of 2018 to the third quarter of 2019.

Lopez Obrador took office in December 2018 promising to deliver economic growth of 2 percent for 2019 and an average of 4 percent across his six-year term.

But he has clashed with the business community on a number of key issues, notably by canceling construction of a new $13 billion airport for Mexico City that was one-third complete and replacing it with a rival project.

Investor confidence has also taken a hit from the grim financial outlook at state oil company Pemex, Mexico’s largest company.

Pemex owes more than $100 billion in debt, making it one of the world’s most indebted companies.

Lopez Obrador’s government has plowed nearly $10 billion in rescue funds into the firm, but with few visible results so far.

Adding to economic uncertainty for Mexico, the United States and Canada have yet to ratify the updated North American trade deal signed last year, the USMCA.

Mexico, which already ratified the deal, sends 80 percent of its exports to the United States and depends heavily on trade with its giant northern neighbor.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region in December.
Sony, Sharp supply parts to U.S.-blacklisted China security video firm Hikvision
Sony Corp. and Sharp Corp. have supplied parts to video surveillance company Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., one of 28 Chinese entities blacklisted by the United States last month over h...
A commuter uses the Uber Technologies Inc. app on a smartphone in view of a line of black cabs waiting to pick up passengers in London on Monday. Uber lost its license in London for the second time in less than three years, putting one of its biggest markets outside of the U.S. at risk after the transport regulator said it failed to address safety concerns.
'Unfit' Uber loses London license over safety lapses
Uber was stripped of its license to carry paying passengers in London on Monday for the second time in just over two years, pending an appeal, over a "pattern of failures" on safety and security. ...
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denies at a news conference Monday that Japan apologized to South Korea after Seoul accused Tokyo of deliberately distorting the details of its decision to maintain a key military intelligence-sharing pact.
Tokyo floated one-month time frame for retracting export curbs ahead of GSOMIA deal with Seoul: r...
Japan floated a specific time frame to withdraw its tightened export controls against South Korea, an offer that apparently spurred Seoul's decision to remain in a key intelligence-sharing pact, ac...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Trucks wait for border customs control to cross into the U.S., in Tijuana, Mexico, in April. | REUTERS

, , , ,