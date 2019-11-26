A Congolese child is given a polio vaccination at a relief camp near Gisenyi, Rwanda, in 2002. A report issued Friday, the World Health Organization said four African countries have reported more new cases of polio linked to the oral vaccine than cases of polio contracted in the wild. | AP

World / Science & Health

More polio cases now caused by vaccine than by wild virus: WHO

AP

LONDON – Four African countries have reported new cases of polio linked to the oral vaccine, as global health numbers show there are now more children being paralyzed by viruses originating in vaccines than in the wild.

In a report late last week, the World Health Organization and partners noted nine new polio cases caused by the vaccine in Nigeria, Congo, Central African Republic and Angola. Seven countries elsewhere in Africa have similar outbreaks and cases have been reported in Asia. Of the two countries where polio remains endemic, Afghanistan and Pakistan, vaccine-linked cases have been identified in Pakistan.

In rare cases, the live virus in oral polio vaccine can mutate into a form capable of sparking new outbreaks. All the current vaccine-derived polio cases have been sparked by a Type 2 virus contained in the vaccine. Type 2 wild virus was eliminated years ago.

Polio is a highly infectious disease that spreads in contaminated water or food and usually strikes children under 5. About 1 in 200 infections results in paralysis. Among those, a small percentage die when their breathing muscles are crippled.

Donors last week pledged $2.6 billion to combat polio as part of an eradication initiative that began in 1988 and hoped to wipe out polio by 2000. Since then, numerous such deadlines have been missed.

To eradicate polio, more than 95 percent of a population needs to be immunized. WHO and partners have long relied on oral polio vaccines because they are cheap and can be easily administered, requiring only two drops per dose. Western countries use a more expensive injectable polio vaccine that contains an inactivated virus incapable of causing polio.

The Independent Monitoring Board, a group set up by WHO to assess polio eradication, warned in a report this month that vaccine-derived polio virus is “spreading uncontrolled in West Africa, bursting geographical boundaries and raising fundamental questions and challenges for the whole eradication process.”

The group said officials were already “failing badly” to meet a recently approved polio goal of stopping all vaccine-derived outbreaks within 120 days of detection. It described the initial attitude of WHO and its partners to stopping such vaccine-linked polio cases as “relaxed” and said “new thinking” on how to tackle the problem was needed.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Yaisah Val, 46 (left), a transgender woman, laughs with Charlot Jeudy (center), president of Kouraj, Haiti's leading LGBT-rights group, at their office in Port-au-Prince last year. Kouraj member Geraldine Clair Museau tells The Associated Press that Jeudy's body was found at his home on Monday. It's not immediately clear how he died.
Leader of LGBTQ organization in Haiti found dead
The leader of a prominent LGBTQ organization in Haiti has died. Kouraj member Geraldine Clair Museau tells The Associated Press that Charlot Jeudy's body was found at his home on Monday. It's no...
Spanish Guardia Civil divers work to refloat a submarine used to transport drugs illegally in Aldan, northwestern Spain, on Monday.
Spain working to refloat submarine thought to hold tons of cocaine
Spanish police were studying Monday how to refloat a submarine believed to be carrying tons of cocaine, which if confirmed would make it the first time such a vessel has been found to be used in dr...
This undated photo provide by the State Art Collection in Dresden, Germany, on Monday shows the Jewelry Room of the Green Vault with the display cases showing the part of the collection that was affected by the robbery early Monday morning in Dresden.
'Priceless' jewels snatched from German state museum in heist dubbed biggest since WWII
Robbers made off with three priceless diamond sets from a state museum in Dresden on Monday, police and museum directors said, in what German media have described as the biggest art heist since Wor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Congolese child is given a polio vaccination at a relief camp near Gisenyi, Rwanda, in 2002. A report issued Friday, the World Health Organization said four African countries have reported more new cases of polio linked to the oral vaccine than cases of polio contracted in the wild. | AP

, , , , , ,