Business

New Zealand's Global Impact Visa program offers Japan tips for luring global talent

by Masumi Koizumi

Staff Writer

When it comes to attracting global talent, New Zealand, perennially the world’s easiest place to do business, can offer Japan some hints on how to welcome entrepreneurs.

New Zealand, which has topped the World Bank’s annual Ease of Doing Business ranking for four consecutive years, started a program called Global Impact Visa in 2017 that focuses on applicants’ ideas for addressing challenges such as climate change, rather than the typical bureaucratic screening process.

“The Global Impact Visa is the first visa in the world to focus on impact,” said Yoseph Ayele, who works with New Zealand’s government to attract visionary entrepreneurs and investors. “What impact can you create for the world?”

The program, he added, is also “probably the most flexible visa for entrepreneurs.”

Applicants must first be accepted into Ayele’s nonprofit Edmund Hillary Fellowship, which partners with the government.

EHF applicants must have entrepreneurial experience and be willing to contribute to the fellowship community, where members support one another. To be eligible for the visa, they must prove English language proficiency and have 36,000 New Zealand dollars (about ¥2.5 million) in capital.

The visas last three years, and holders have the option of applying for permanent residency after 30 months.

Kazuyo Kanazawa of PKF Shiodome Partners said New Zealand’s visa is interesting in that it is open to a team, not just individuals.

In comparison, it is “extremely difficult” to obtain a business manager visa for two or more co-founders of a new company in Japan, she said.

Ayele, co-founder and CEO of EHF, said New Zealand’s initiative helps prevent up-and-coming entrepreneurs from slipping through the cracks.

Even Tesla’s Elon Musk and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson wouldn’t have qualified for most of today’s visa programs back when they were starting out, he said.

Since Ayele’s program launched, he said its ranks have grown to 208 fellows from 37 nations — including Japan — as of early November. Among them are three who founded SpaceBase, which aims to make space technology accessible to everyone.

Ayele believes visa systems in “pretty much every country” have flaws that may be locking out global talent.

Countries like Japan, he said, “can be a lot more diverse.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Kirin Holdings Co. is selling its Australian beverage unit Lion Dairy & Drinks to China's Mengniu Dairy Co.
China dairy giant Mengniu buying Kirin's Australia assets for $419 million
China Mengniu Dairy Co. has agreed to buy Kirin Holdings Co.'s Australian beverage unit Lion Dairy & Drinks for about ¥45.6 billion, the Chinese dairy giant's latest foray into the cont...
Toshiba says this device can detect 13 types of cancer from a single drop of blood with 99 percent accuracy.
Toshiba says its device tests for 13 cancer types with 99% accuracy from a single drop of blood
Toshiba Corp. has developed technology to detect 13 types of cancer from a single drop of blood with 99 percent accuracy, the company announced Monday. Toshiba developed the diagnosis method tog...
Anti-Brexit protesters take part in rally titled "Together for the Final Say" in Parliament Square, London, on Oct. 19.
For Japanese firms, U.K. election win by Boris Johnson unlikely to assuage 'hard Brexit' fears
The likely re-election of Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not end the Brexit uncertainty for Japanese firms that are also worried about the impact of his "hard Brexit" vision for the country, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Yoseph Ayele | YOSEPH AYELE

, , ,