A guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen last December around a section of the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center in Artux in western China's Xinjiang region. This is one of a growing number of internment camps in Xinjiang, where by some estimates over 1 million Muslims have been detained, forced to give up their language and their religion and subject to political indoctrination. Confidential documents, leaked to a consortium of news organizations, lay out the Chinese government's deliberate strategy to lock up ethnic minorities to rewire their thoughts and even the language they speak. | AP

Forced re-education: Secret documents reveal how China mass detention camps work

NEW YORK – Newly revealed classified documents show that camps the Chinese government runs in the country’s far west are not for voluntary job training, as Beijing says, but for forced ideological and behavioral re-education.

The documents lay out the government’s deliberate strategy to lock up predominantly Muslim minorities to forcibly assimilate them and rewire their thinking. They also show how Beijing is using a high-tech surveillance system to target people for detention, trying to predict who will commit a crime.

The documents were issued by a Communist Party body in charge of the security apparatus of China’s Xinjiang region and were leaked to a consortium of journalists. Experts say they are the most significant description yet of how the detention camps and mass surveillance work in the words of the Chinese government itself.

