Rudy Giuliani arrives for a State Dinner for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in Washington Sept. 20. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Rudy Giuliani says dirt on Joe Biden will be released 'if I disappear'

by Ros Krasny

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – Rudy Giuliani, a focus of the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump’s foreign policy dealings, suggested he has dirt on the Biden family that would be released were he to get into trouble — after earlier hinting he has a plan if he should fall out of favor with the president.

Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, described on Twitter Saturday as “sarcastic” recent comments, on Fox News and elsewhere, about having “an insurance policy” against the president, and instead pivoted to Biden.

That followed a Fox News interview during which he was asked whether Trump might soon conclude that Giuliani is a liability, and throw him “under the bus.”

“This is ridiculous,” Giuliani, 75, said. “We are very good friends. He knows what I did was in order to defend him, not to dig up dirt on Biden.”

Without offering proof, Giuliani tweeted that he had “files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing” of the former vice president and senator’s office. “If I disappear, it will immediately appear.”

Giuliani’s tweet also referred to his “RICO chart.” Mentioning the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, the federal law aimed at prosecuting organized crime, may imply Giuliani still has information that’s not been released publicly from his days as a U.S. Attorney.

Also on Saturday Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, said on Twitter that “the Mafia couldn’t kill me so NO, I am not worried about the swamp press.”

Saturday was a busy day on social media for the former New York City mayor, who’s said to be under investigation for possible campaign finance violations and a failure to register as a foreign agent. He said, again without elaborating, that he “plans to bring out a massive pay-for-play scheme under the Obama administration that will devastate the Democrat Party.”

During two weeks of impeachment hearings Giuliani was mentioned multiple times by State Department officials testifying on whether Trump improperly withheld military aid to Ukraine. Two of Giuliani’s associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were charged in October in a campaign finance scheme.

Asked Saturday if the charges against his associates would extend to him, Giuliani demurred.

“You think I’m afraid?’ Giuliani said. “You think I get afraid? I did the right thing. I represented my client in a very, very effective way. I was so effective that I discovered a pattern of corruption that the Washington press has been covering up for three or four years.”

Giuliani pushed back against testimony in the Trump impeachment inquiry that he’d been labeled a “hand grenade that was going to blow everybody up” by former National Security Adviser John Bolton: “For John to say I’m a hand grenade, then he’s an atomic bomb,” Giuliani said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Assoumanou Abdel Azize and his son, Ibrahim, wait for their transfer to the port of Augusta on the island of Sicily onboard the NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea Sunday.
Spanish rescue ship stranded in heavy seas off Italy with 62 African migrants on board awaiting p...
Italian authorities have evacuated 11 migrants from the Open Arms ship but not granted port access to the vessel, leaving it stranded in rough seas with 62 African migrants still on board, a spokes...
People ride on a small boat next to partially submerged cars on a flooded street after heavy rain in Le Muy, southeastern France, on Sunday.
Downpours sweep southern France and northern Italy, leaving at least three dead and pair missing
Flooding pounded France and Italy amid heavy rains over the weekend, leaving at least three dead and a stretch of elevated highway collapsed by a landslide, officials said Sunday. The weather has t...
Rescue workers bring bodies to shore after a migrant boat capsized off the Italian coast, on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, Sunday.
Bodies of seven migrants on capsized boat found off Italy; 20 still missing
Rescue authorities found the bodies of seven migrants, including five women, after their boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, coast guard officials said Sunday. A patrol boat recov...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rudy Giuliani arrives for a State Dinner for Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in Washington Sept. 20. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,