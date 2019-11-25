House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff speaks at a House Intelligence Committee hearing featuring witness U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifying as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 20. | REUTERS

World / Crime & Legal

Rep. Adam Schiff says more impeachment hearings and witnesses are possible

AP

WASHINGTON – Democratic House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Sunday he won’t foreclose the possibility of his committee undertaking more depositions and hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Schiff said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that his committee continues to conduct investigative work, but he won’t let the Trump administration stall the inquiry.

Schiff’s staff and others are compiling the panel’s findings to submit to the House Judiciary Committee, which is expected to open its own hearings to consider articles of impeachment and a formal recommendation of charges. He said his committee may need to file addendums to its report so that the Judiciary Committee can move ahead.

“The investigation isn’t going to end,” Schiff said.

Democrats argue that the president leveraged his office for personal political gain, but Republicans contend that the allegation is unsupported by firsthand testimony.

The ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, said on “Fox News Sunday” that public hearings over the past two weeks have drawn in many Americans who don’t normally follow cable news. He said the hearings showed House Republicans are serious legislators and were “nothing but a total disaster” for Democrats.

“It’s probably the first time that they actually realized this whole Russia thing was a hoax and the Ukraine thing is a hoax,” Nunes said of viewers.

Schiff said he wants to talk with constituents and colleagues before making a final judgment on impeachment. Still, he argued that the evidence produced so far “overwhelmingly shows serious misconduct by the president.”

Congressional Republican support for Trump is showing no overt signs of buckling. Schiff said that if no Republicans ended up voting to support impeachment, he believes it would mean a failure of the GOP to put the country over their party. He contended that if President Barack Obama had acted like Trump on Ukraine, Republicans “would have voted to impeach him in a heartbeat with a fraction of the evidence.”

Polling has shown that while public opinion has shifted recently toward slightly backing Trump’s impeachment, Democrats strongly support the effort while Republicans vehemently oppose it. Independents have been divided.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rescue workers bring bodies to shore after a migrant boat capsized off the Italian coast, on the island of Lampedusa, Italy, Sunday.
Bodies of seven migrants on capsized boat found off Italy; 20 still missing
Rescue authorities found the bodies of seven migrants, including five women, after their boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, coast guard officials said Sunday. A patrol boat recov...
Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, makes a closing statement as ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes, a Republican from California, listens during an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington on Thursday.
GOP Rep. Devin Nunes defiant as associate of Rudy Giuliani connects him with bid to dig up Joe Bi...
Rep. Devin Nunes lashed out at the media on Sunday as he faced criticism — and a potential ethics probe — for his alleged role in helping President Donald Trump dig up dirt on political rival Joe B...
Navy Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher leaves a military court on Naval Base San Diego in California, in July. The secretary of the U.S. Navy said Saturday he doesn't consider a tweet by President Donald Trump an order and would need a formal order to stop a review of Gallagher, who could lose his status as a Navy SEAL.
Official says White House will not intervene in Navy disciplinary hearing on Edward Gallagher's S...
The Navy has been notified that the White House will not intervene to stop a disciplinary proceeding that could cost a SEAL his position in the elite unit, a senior Navy official said Sunday. Al...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff speaks at a House Intelligence Committee hearing featuring witness U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland testifying as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 20. | REUTERS

, , , , ,