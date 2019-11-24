Pope Francis meets survivors of the 1945 atomic bombing during an event held at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

In meeting with pope in Hiroshima, A-bomb attack survivors tell of attack 'hell'

HIROSHIMA – Survivors of the 1945 nuclear bomb attack on Hiroshima told Pope Francis on Sunday of the “scene of hell” after the bombing, as the pontiff hit out against the use of the weapons.

The pope began his four-day trip to Japan with stops in Nagasaki and Hiroshima, where he paid tribute to those affected by the two bombs dropped by U.S. forces at the end of World War II in 1945.

In Hiroshima, Francis met several survivors of the attack, who echoed his calls for the world never to forget the atrocity of the bombings.

Yoshiko Kajimoto was 14 years old when the bomb was dropped on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, killing at least 140,000 people.

“When I went outside, all the surrounding buildings were destroyed. It was dark as evening and smelled like rotten fish,” she told the pope at the peace memorial in the city.

Her eyes closed tight and her voice trembling occasionally, she described people “walking side by side like ghosts, people whose whole body was so burned that I could not tell the difference between men and women.”

“No one in this world can imagine such a scene of hell,” she added, recalling the days of white smoke that hung above the city as the victims were cremated.

Kajimoto found her father three days after the attack, but he died 18 months later from radiation exposure.

She told Francis her mother suffered illnesses from the atomic bomb for 20 years, and described her own battles with stomach cancer and leukemia.

“I work hard to bear witness that we must not use such terrible atomic bombs again, nor let anyone in the world endure such suffering,” she said.

In a speech he made at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, the pope said he was humbled by the “strength and dignity” of the survivors.

“With deep conviction I wish once more to declare that the use of atomic energy for purposes of war is today, more than ever, a crime not only against the dignity of human beings, but against any possible future for our common home,” he said.

As survivors of the bomb attacks age, many fear that their message of nuclear abolition will be forgotten, and they are hopeful the pope will bring renewed attention to the movement.

Testimony from another survivor, Koji Hosokawa, who was unable to make the ceremony, was read out to the pope.

“I think everyone should realize that the atomic bombs were dropped, not on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, but on all humanity,” according to Hosokawa’s message.

Hosokawa was 17 when the bomb was dropped and described suffering of not only the physical after-effects but also the prejudice that many survivors experienced.

“Although there is little time left for me, I believe that passing on the experience of Hiroshima to the next generation is the final mission assigned to us A-bomb survivors,” Hosokawa’s testimony read.

