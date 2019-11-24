Smoke rises after a small aircraft carrying about 17 passengers crashed in a densely populated area of Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Plane carrying about 17 passengers crashes on takeoff in eastern Congo

GOMA, DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO – A passenger plane with about 17 passengers on board crashed Sunday in the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, killing several people, the provincial governor’s office said.

The plane, operated by Busy Bee, a local company, crashed during takeoff for a flight to the city of Beni, North Kivu Gov. Carly Nzanzu Kasivita’s office said in a statement. The number of fatalities was not yet clear.

Busy Bee officials were not available for comment.

Air accidents are relatively frequent in Congo because of lax safety standards and poor maintenance. All Congolese commercial carriers, including Busy Bee, are banned from operating in the European Union.

A cargo plane departing from the same airport crashed an hour after take-off in October, killing all eight passengers.

