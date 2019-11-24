The week ahead for Nov. 25 to Dec. 1

Pope Francis to meet Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo. The 82-year-old, elected Roman Catholic pontiff in 2013, will travel to Tokyo after visiting Nagasaki and Hiroshima. Four-day visit will be the first to Japan by a pontiff in 38 years. He is expected to call for the elimination of nuclear weapons amid concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program and the collapse of an arms deal between the United States and Russia .
Pope Francis to hold Mass in Tokyo.
Tuesday
Hiroshima High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote value disparity in Hiroshima Prefecture during Upper House election in July. Among similar suits at 14 high courts and their branches across Japan, the Sapporo High Court last month ruled the July election was in a “state of unconstitutionality” due to a disparity of up to three times in the value of a vote between the most and least populated constituencies. However, it also rejected a demand that the results be nullified.
Wednesday
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako to visit imperial burial sites in Kyoto, Nara prefectures.
Thursday
Yokohama District Court’s Odawara branch to hold first hearing in trial of Ichiro Kojima, charged with murdering a man and injuring two women on a bullet train in June 2018. The attack on June 9 occurred as the bullet train was traveling between Shin-Yokohama and Odawara stations in Kanagawa Prefecture. The incident led to the installation of security cameras on local trains across the greater Tokyo area and aboard shinkansen.
Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako to host tea ceremony at Kyoto Imperial Palace.
Friday
Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release unemployment rate for October.
Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry to release ratio of jobs offers to job seekers for October.
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for October.
Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for November.
Saturday
Crown Prince Akishino, brother of Emperor Naruhito and first in line to the throne, to turn 54.
Sunday
Nissan Motor CEO Makoto Uchida arrives to launch new management team following Hiroto Saikawa’s departure. Japan’s No. 2 carmaker by volume named Uchida as president and chief executive officer to replace Saikawa, who stepped down after admitting to receiving overpayment of remuneration. The automaker has been undergoing a drastic change after the arrest last year of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who is awaiting trial on charges of underreporting of remuneration and aggravated breach of trust. He denies the charges.
Princess Aiko, daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, to turn 18.