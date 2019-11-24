An exhibition of Katsushika Hokusai's works is shown to the media at the Freer Gallery of Art in Washington on Wednesday prior to the show's official opening on Saturday. | KYODO

National

Hokusai collection in Washington showcased for first time in 13 years

Kyodo

WASHINGTON – An art museum in the U.S. capital on Saturday kicked off the first exhibition in over a decade showcasing many of the paintings and sketches from its extensive collection of works by ukiyo-e master Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849).

The yearlong exhibition at the Freer Gallery of Art, featuring about 120 works by one of Japan’s most iconic painters, was launched partly in celebration of the 2020 Olympics, according to the museum in Washington.

“Hokusai: Mad about Painting” offers visitors a rare chance to see the extent of the museum’s Hokusai collection, which it said is not loaned to outside institutions at the desire of the museum’s late founder Charles Freer.

Among the works to be put on display include hanging scroll paintings like “Thunder God,” made near the end of the artist’s life, depicting the deity with red skin against dark clouds.

Another hanging painting, “Boy Viewing Mount Fuji,” shows a youth sitting in a tree and gazing at the mountain. The piece was confirmed by new imaging technology to be Hokusai’s work after previous scholarly debate over its attribution.

“Scholars — particularly those coming from Japan — are always struck by the vibrancy of the colors of Hokusai’s works in our collection,” Frank Feltens, a specialist in Japanese art who oversaw the exhibit’s planning, said at a press preview on Wednesday.

The last major exhibit of the museum’s Hokusai collection was in 2006.

According to Feltens, its in-house conservation studios work to ensure the preservation of each piece in the Hokusai collection. The objects are only allowed to be displayed for six months at a time to prevent fading.

Next May, the items in the exhibit will rotate in order to show as much of the collection as possible.

The Hokusai exhibition will run through Nov. 8, 2020. Admission is free at the museum, which is part of the Smithsonian Institution.

Japanese Ambassador to the United States Shinsuke Sugiyama welcomed the show’s launch and its potential reach among visitors.

“The embassy is hoping the exhibit will increase interest and curiosity about Japan, especially as we go into the year when Japan will host the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics,” he said at the preview.

Visitors can also view books dubbed “Hokusai Manga,” with sketches of everyday scenes during the artist’s life in the Edo Period (1603-1868), including an instructional manual for traditional dance. In addition to the physical books behind glass, there is a digital reader for viewing each page in detail.

Also on display are rare preparatory drawings for woodblock prints called hanshita-e, which were usually destroyed by the carving process.

Though the museum does not contain the most famous of Hokusai’s paintings, “The Great Wave off Kanagawa,” the exhibit will display an enlarged print of a ¥1,000 ($9) Japanese banknote depicting that painting, slated for release in 2024.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Pope Francis speaks at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park in Nagasaki on Sunday.
In Nagasaki, Pope Francis says money used for nuclear weapons better spent on eradicating poverty
In a long-awaited speech in Nagasaki, Pope Francis strongly criticized the concept of nuclear deterrence and warned of arm races while calling on world leaders to instead use money and resources to...
Pope Francis greets well-wishers at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park in Nagasaki on Sunday.
Full text of Pope Francis' message in Nagasaki
The following is the official translation of the full text of a message Pope Francis delivered Sunday in an address in Nagasaki. Dear Brothers and Sisters, This place makes us deeply...
A reporter speaks into the camera in front of a police box in Oyama, Tochigi Prefecture, on Saturday after a 12-year-old girl from Osaka, who had been missing for a week, turned up there. The man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor. The two met through social media.
Police arrest 35-year-man after missing Osaka girl, 12, is found in Tochigi Prefecture
A 12-year-girl in Osaka, who had been missing for a week, was taken into policy custody in Tochigi Prefecture after she ran away from a man whom she claims had kidnapped her and confined her at ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

An exhibition of Katsushika Hokusai's works is shown to the media at the Freer Gallery of Art in Washington on Wednesday prior to the show's official opening on Saturday. | KYODO

, , ,