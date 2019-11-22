Dropping car sales affecting employment in Japan's auto sector

Slumping vehicle sales are starting to take a toll on the employment situation in the automotive industry.

From Nov. 8, Mazda Motor Corp. stopped soliciting new fixed-term workers at its head office plants in Hiroshima Prefecture, which mainly manufacture finished vehicles, and the Hofu plant in neighboring Yamaguchi. Honda Motor Co. has also suspended recruitment of such workers at its Yorii plant in Saitama, which produces SUVs and sedans.

Both firms have no idea when to restart hiring of new fixed-term workers. Employment conditions for fixed-term workers tend to be easily affected by swings in the economy.

Such employment adjustment steps came on the heels of stagnant factory operating rates amid faltering sales not only in domestic markets, but also in major overseas markets, such as the United States and China.

Sales of new automobiles in Japan in October tumbled 24.9 percent from a year before, the first decline in four months, due to the effects of Typhoon Hagibis, which hit that month, and the consumption tax hike from 8 percent to 10 percent on Oct. 1.

Concerned about growing uncertainty over the course of the world economy, six of the seven major automakers in Japan have lowered their global automobile sales estimates for fiscal 2019.

On top of Mazda and Honda, Nissan Motor Co. in July announced a plan not to renew contracts with more than 880 existing fixed-term workers at its plants in Tochigi and Fukuoka prefectures, as the company aims to shore up its operations.

Auto parts maker Aisin AW Co., an affiliate of Toyota Motor Corp., has passed over hiring such workers.

Mitsubishi Motors Corp., whose earnings are slumping, plans to reduce back-office workers.