Ruling camp begins tax reform discussions

The ruling coalition Thursday started full-fledged discussions on fiscal 2020 tax system reform, including proposed incentives for corporate investment and support for unmarried single parents.

The ruling bloc plans to compile its tax system reform package on Dec. 12.

“Discussions should focus on ensuring a fair and equitable tax system,” Akira Amari, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s Research Commission on the Tax System, told members of the panel.

The LDP and its coalition partner, Komeito, will consider tax incentives to promote investments in startups by major companies sitting on large cash reserves.

The balance of internal reserves held by Japanese companies stood at a record high of some ¥463 trillion at the end of March.

Komeito seeks to apply income and residential tax deductions for parents who became single because of divorces or death of a spouse to unmarried single parents as well, but the LDP claims that such a move may encourage people to stay unmarried.

For the fiscal 2019 tax reform, the LDP and Komeito only agreed to make unmarried single parents with annual incomes below certain thresholds exempt from paying residential tax.

For fiscal 2020 reform, Komeito will seek to provide unmarried single parents with income tax relief as well. “New tax relief should be provided to unmarried single parents” under the fiscal 2020 reform, Makoto Nishida, head of Komeito’s tax panel, told its members.

The ruling camp is also expected to draw up a proposal about international taxation on global technology giants.