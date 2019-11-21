109 Fukui officials received money in Kansai Electric gift scandal

A total of 109 current and former Fukui prefectural officials received money and other gifts from a former Takahama deputy mayor who is at the heart of a gift scandal involving Kansai Electric Power Co., an investigative committee said Thursday.

The committee set up by the prefecture last month had been looking into whether Eiji Moriyama exercised influence over the prefecture’s public work projects, after the late deputy mayor was found to have given massive gifts to the utility’s top officials.

The revelation that the utility officials received a total of ¥320 million ($3 million) worth of gifts from 2006 led to the resignation of its Chairman Makoto Yagi. Kansai Electric operates a nuclear plant in Takahama and Moriyama, who died in March, served as an adviser to its subsidiary for more than 30 years.

The three committee members, all lawyers, interviewed about 300 people including former governors, deputy governors and other senior officials in compiling their report.

Moriyama had also served as a human rights researcher for the prefecture between 1971 and 2018.