Lawyer Takeo Fujii, head of an investigation panel on potential shady ties between Fukui prefectural government officials and a former Takahama deputy mayor, attends a news conference at the prefecture office on Thursday. | KYODO

National

109 Fukui officials received money in Kansai Electric gift scandal

Kyodo

FUKUI – A total of 109 current and former Fukui prefectural officials received money and other gifts from a former Takahama deputy mayor who is at the heart of a gift scandal involving Kansai Electric Power Co., an investigative committee said Thursday.

The committee set up by the prefecture last month had been looking into whether Eiji Moriyama exercised influence over the prefecture’s public work projects, after the late deputy mayor was found to have given massive gifts to the utility’s top officials.

The revelation that the utility officials received a total of ¥320 million ($3 million) worth of gifts from 2006 led to the resignation of its Chairman Makoto Yagi. Kansai Electric operates a nuclear plant in Takahama and Moriyama, who died in March, served as an adviser to its subsidiary for more than 30 years.

The three committee members, all lawyers, interviewed about 300 people including former governors, deputy governors and other senior officials in compiling their report.

Moriyama had also served as a human rights researcher for the prefecture between 1971 and 2018.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Liberal Democratic Party executives hold a meeting in the Diet on Monday.
Extra Diet session unlikely to be extended
The government and ruling camp are planning not to extend the current extraordinary session of the Diet, which is scheduled to end on Dec. 9, sources in the administration said Thursday.
Pope Francis had wanted to be a missionary to Japan when he was young but gave up the idea after a nearly fatal bout of pneumonia.
With visit to Japan, Pope Francis will fulfill decades-old dream of teaching the faith in Japan
Pope Francis' trip to Japan this weekend might fulfill a wish he gave up on decades ago as a young man in South America. The 82-year-old pontiff is set to start a four-day tour Saturday, visitin...
Members of the press view the inside of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Koto Ward on Thursday.
'World class' Tokyo Aquatics Centre and Ariake Arena unveiled ahead of 2020 Olympics
Organizers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the inside of two major venues to the media Thursday as they near completion, touting them as world-class facilities. Four out...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lawyer Takeo Fujii, head of an investigation panel on potential shady ties between Fukui prefectural government officials and a former Takahama deputy mayor, attends a news conference at the prefecture office on Thursday. | KYODO

, ,