Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (center) visits a section of a restored bridge that was exploded during a military conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels, in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukrain, Wednesday. | REUTERS

World

Zelenskiy unveils restored span in conflict-torn eastern Ukraine ahead of peace summit

Reuters

STANYTSIA LUHANSKA, UKRAINE – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday unveiled a rebuilt bridge that was blown up in eastern Ukraine in 2015, among several confidence-building measures before a summit next month meant to end a conflict with Russian-backed separatist forces.

Dressed in a khaki jacket, Zelenskiy was visiting the town of Stanytsia Luhanska, one of five checkpoints where civilians can pass between territory controlled by Ukraine on one side of the Siversky Donets river and Moscow-backed rebels on the other.

The bridge over the river was blown up in March 2015. Both sides accused the other of destroying it. The road over the restored bridge is wide enough for an ambulance to pass through but not a tank, Zelenskiy said.

The area was also where both sides in June began the first of three withdrawals of troops and weapons in a conflict that has killed over 13,000 people in more than five years and poisoned relations between Ukraine and Russia, Kiev’s former Soviet master.

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France will meet in Paris next month for the first time in more than three years.

Zelenskiy said he wants the summit to establish a time-line for the return of Ukrainian territory and people from Russia, and an end to “fake” cease-fires that last two or three days before the shooting starts again.

Zelenskiy wants a cease-fire that is “serious — where there is no shooting, that’s the way I understand it. Also with clear terms, responsibilities,” he told reporters.

“I say responsibilities, because so far in Minsk and at many meetings no one has said what will happen if we agree on a cease-fire and the shooting starts again.”

A cease-fire was signed in the Belarus capital Minsk in 2015 but is regularly flouted.

As Zelenskiy spoke, Russian flags were mounted on the other side of the bridge controlled by the separatists.

“It all looks nice,” Zelenskiy said. “It’s just that the wrong flags are hanging there. But it’s OK, the day will come when we remove them.”

Ukraine says that after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Moscow engineered quasi-separatist uprisings across a belt of eastern Ukraine that escalated into a full-scale conflict, something Moscow denies.

Two so-called People’s Republics, unrecognized by either Kyiv or Moscow, have formed in parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk industrial regions of eastern Ukraine, known as Donbass.

Speaking at the bridge on the other side, senior separatist leader Vladislav Deinego accused Ukraine of first destroying the bridge and then sabotaging efforts to repair it.

He said “a reasonable approach has triumphed,” according to remarks released by the separatists’ news website.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Princess Beatrice and her father, Prince Andrew (right), share a joke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a reception for the Queen's Dinner, part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) at Buckingham Palace in London last year. Prince Andrew said Wednesday he is stepping back from public duties with the queen's permission, saying that recent disclosures regarding his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have become a "major distraction" to the royal family's work.
U.K.'s Prince Andrew to step back from public duties amid Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal
Following days of turmoil that have damaged the British royal family's reputation, Prince Andrew has decided to step back from public duties with the queen's permission because of his association w...
Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, holds a paper displaying a tweet from 2017 by Mark Zaid, one of the attorneys for the whistleblower whose complaint underpinned the start of the inquiry, during a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington on Tuesday.
FBI has contacted Ukraine whistleblower's lawyers in probe
The FBI has contacted lawyers for the whistleblower whose complaint about President Donald Trump's July call with Ukraine's president helped kick-start the House impeachment inquiry. Initial con...
Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, speaks to members of the media outside the White House in Washington on Tuesday.
Aide claims Mike Pence never discussed Bidens or Ukraine company with Gordon Sondland
Vice President Mike Pence's office, responding to testimony on Wednesday by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, said the two men had not discussed tying the release of U.S. aid t...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (center) visits a section of a restored bridge that was exploded during a military conflict between Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels, in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukrain, Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,