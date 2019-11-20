Japanese company makes board game of pure gold

Precious metals retailer Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. said Wednesday that it has made a board game using pure gold that is valued at some ¥150 million.

The Jinsei Game (The Game of Life) board game uses some 12.4 kilograms of pure gold and weighs some 17 kilograms. It is not for sale, the company said.

The set will be put on display at a jewelry shop in Tokyo from Friday through the end of the month. Tanaka Kikinzoku plans to display it at other stores as well.

Sized the same as a the conventional Jinsei Game, the new version features a board and car-shaped pieces all made of pure gold.

Miniature buildings and the roulette on the board are made of platinum, with sliver used to make pins depicting human characters.

Tanaka Kikinzoku made the set in collaboration with Japanese toy maker Tomy Co., which sells the original Jinsei Game.