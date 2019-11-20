Business

Japanese company makes board game of pure gold

JIJI

Precious metals retailer Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. said Wednesday that it has made a board game using pure gold that is valued at some ¥150 million.

The Jinsei Game (The Game of Life) board game uses some 12.4 kilograms of pure gold and weighs some 17 kilograms. It is not for sale, the company said.

The set will be put on display at a jewelry shop in Tokyo from Friday through the end of the month. Tanaka Kikinzoku plans to display it at other stores as well.

Sized the same as a the conventional Jinsei Game, the new version features a board and car-shaped pieces all made of pure gold.

Miniature buildings and the roulette on the board are made of platinum, with sliver used to make pins depicting human characters.

Tanaka Kikinzoku made the set in collaboration with Japanese toy maker Tomy Co., which sells the original Jinsei Game.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Toyota Motor Corp. will launch a plug-in hybrid version of its RAV4 SUV in Japan and the United States from the summer of next year.
Toyota to launch RAV4 plug-in hybrid in Japan, U.S.
Major Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp. said Tuesday that it will launch a plug-in hybrid version of its RAV4 SUV in Japan and the United States from the summer of next year. Toyota ...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks extend losses on rekindled trade war concerns
Tokyo stocks extended losses Wednesday, as investor concerns regrew over a possible escalation of the U.S.-China trade war in the wake of the U.S. Senate's passage of a bill to support pro-democ...
Image Not Available
Dollar falls below ¥108.50 in Tokyo trading
The dollar dropped below ¥108.50 in Tokyo trading Wednesday, with expectations for improvement in U.S.-China trade ties fading away. At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.44, down...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. on Wednesday unveiled a board game made using pure gold in collaboration with Tomy Co., The game is valued at some ¥150 million. | TANAKA KIKINZOKU KOGYO K.K.

, ,