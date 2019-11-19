Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar falls below ¥108.70 in Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar slipped below ¥108.70 in Tokyo trading Tuesday on the back of increasing uncertainty over the signing of the “phase one” agreement between the United States and China.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥108.66-66, down from ¥108.91-91 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1068-1068, up from $1.1056-1056, and at ¥120.27-27, down from ¥120.43-43.

Dollar-bearish sentiment continued into Tokyo hours after the greenback sank close to ¥108.50 in overseas trading following a CNBC report that Beijing has turned “pessimistic” about U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, signing the trade deal due to Trump’s denial of a tariff rollback agreement, traders said.

The dollar sank below that level before midmorning, also pressured by the Nikkei stock average’s plunge.

After firming back above ¥108.60 toward noon, the dollar moved in a narrow range due to a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

“Investors can’t buy the dollar further only on expectations of progress in the U.S.-China trade talks,” a market source said.

“With powerful buying factors not in sight, the dollar-yen pair is vulnerable to speculative selling,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks turn lower amid yen's strengthening
Tokyo stocks fell back Tuesday, succumbing to selling prompted by the yen's strengthening against the dollar. The Nikkei 225 average sank 124.11 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 23,292....
A Yamato Transport Co. driver charges a new electric truck Tuesday in Tokyo. The 2.85-ton vehicle is designed to be more driver-friendly in order to attract more workers amid the acute labor shortage in the transport industry.
Yamato Transport rolls out driver-friendly EVs for parcel delivery in Tokyo area
Yamato Transport Co. unveiled on Tuesday what it says is a greener, compact, driver-friendly electric truck that may offer hope for coping with the acute labor shortage in Japan's door-to-door parc...
The Lower House votes Tuesday afternoon on the trade pact agreed to Sept. 25 by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Japan's Lower House approves trade deal with U.S.
The Lower House signed off Tuesday on a trade deal with the United States that cuts tariffs on farm and industrial products, taking a step toward its entry into force next year. The appro...

,