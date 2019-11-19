Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu briefs the parliament's budget commission in Ankara on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Turkey says U.S. and Russia have 'not fulfilled' Syria deals and thus it may have to attack Kurds again

AFP-JIJI

ANKARA – Turkey’s top diplomat on Monday warned that Ankara could launch further action against Kurdish forces in northern Syria unless the U.S. and Russia fulfill their promises to ensure the militia fighters leave the border region.

“Have they completely fulfilled what is required of the agreements? No they have not, but they should do so,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said, quoted by state news agency Anadolu.

Last month Turkey began a cross-border offensive against a Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, viewed as terrorists by Ankara but which spearheaded the fight against the Islamic State (IS) extremist group with U.S. support.

Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s meetings with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Russia and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Ankara last month, there were two respective agreements for the YPG’s withdrawal from northern Syria.

“We have done what is required as part of the agreement but when there has been harassment (from the YPG), we have done what is necessary,” the foreign minister told a parliamentary committee.

“If we don’t get the desired outcome, we will do what is required as we have done before,” Cavusoglu added.

“There is no other option. We must clear the terror threat next door to us.”

Cavusoglu was referring to previous efforts by Turkish and American officials to ensure the People’s Protection Units (YPG) withdrawal from northeastern Syria after repeated threats by Erdogan to launch an assault since 2018.

Ankara says the YPG is a “terrorist” offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

After the operation began, the international community was quick to condemn Ankara, with the West fearing the impact on the fight against IS.

Ankara insisted that it will ensure IS does not return in any shape or form.

Cavusoglu also said Turkey had previously captured Ismail Alwan Salman al-Ithawi, an aide of slain IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and handed him over to Iraqi authorities.

“We caught him and we handed him over to Iraq, and he showed where Baghdadi was. He showed where he was hiding,” Cavusoglu said.

Baghdadi was killed in a U.S. special forces raid in Syria last month.

Ithawi was caught in Turkey and returned to Iraq in February 2018.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department in Washington Monday.
U.S. angers Palestinians with reversal on Israeli settlements
The Trump administration on Monday softened the U.S. position on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, reversing four decades of American policy and further undermining the effort to gain ...
Supporters of former Bolivian President Evo Morales participate in a demonstration in Cochabamba, Bolivia, Monday.
Food and gasoline shortages reported in Bolivian cities amid protests staged by backers of Morales
Residents in several Bolivian cities are reporting food and gasoline shortages because of protests by supporters of ousted President Evo Morales, who resigned after a disputed election and nationwi...
An American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington in March. A federal appeals panel is voicing skepticism over the Justice Department's claim that it can defy Congress' request for secret material from the Mueller report. Two of the three judges who heard arguments at a hearing Nov. 12 seemed prepared to order at least some of the material sought by the House for its impeachment inquiry to be turned over.
House lawyer says committee investigating whether Trump lied to Robert Mueller
The House of Representatives' top lawyer told a federal appeals court Monday that the House is investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller, and the attorney ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu briefs the parliament's budget commission in Ankara on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , ,