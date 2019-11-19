A young migrant gets a free haircut by a volunteer at a migrant camp near a legal port of entry bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, last month. In years past, migrants seeking asylum in the United States moved quickly through this violent territory on their way to the U.S., but now due to Trump administration policies, they remain here for weeks and sometimes months as they await their U.S. court dates, often in the hands of gangsters who hold Tamaulipas state in a vice-like grip. | AP

World / Social Issues

100,000 kids in migration-related detention in U.S., U.N. expert estimates

AP

GENEVA – An independent expert working with the U.N. human rights office estimates that over 100,000 children are being held in migration-related detention in the United States.

Human rights lawyer Manfred Nowak said Monday the U.S. is holding “far more” than are other countries for which he has reliable figures. About 60 out of every 100,000 children in the U.S. are deprived of liberty, versus about five on average in Western Europe.

Nowak said country-specific figures for the U.N. Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty, a version of which was released in July, will be published Tuesday. Data came from government and advocacy group statistics.

The U.S. government didn’t respond to his team’s questionnaire. The U.S. is the only country not to have ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the opening ceremony of the conference titled Epitomernok 200 (Architect 200) at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) headquarters in Budapest last fall. Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview with the BBC, royal watchers are asking whether he can survive the public relations disaster and remain a working member of the royal family.
Prince Andrew's efforts to put Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal behind him backfire
Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview wi...
Deforestation is seen in August in the Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin. Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil surged to nearly 10,000 sq. km in the year to July — the highest in more than a decade, officials said Monday.
Brazil says Amazon deforestation is worst since 2008
The rate of deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest is at its highest level in more than a decade, according to a government report published on Monday. Deforestation between August 2018 and...
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna in March.
Iran's heavy water stock exceeds authorized limit: IAEA
The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog said Monday that Iran's stock of heavy water for reactors has surpassed the limit set under its agreement with world powers. The International Atomic Energy Agency sa...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A young migrant gets a free haircut by a volunteer at a migrant camp near a legal port of entry bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, last month. In years past, migrants seeking asylum in the United States moved quickly through this violent territory on their way to the U.S., but now due to Trump administration policies, they remain here for weeks and sometimes months as they await their U.S. court dates, often in the hands of gangsters who hold Tamaulipas state in a vice-like grip. | AP

, , , ,