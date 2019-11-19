The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna in March. | REUTERS

World

Iran's heavy water stock exceeds authorized limit: IAEA

AFP-JIJI

VIENNA – The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog said Monday that Iran’s stock of heavy water for reactors has surpassed the limit set under its agreement with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement that Iran’s heavy water production plant was in operation and that its stock of heavy water reserves was 131.5 tons, above the 130-ton limit.

“On 17 November, the Agency verified that the Heavy Water Production Plant (HWPP) was in operation and that Iran’s stock of heavy water was 131.5 metric tonnes,” an IAEA spokesperson said.

It was the first time the agency has recorded a volume greater than the level agreed upon as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reached in 2015 with Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United States and the European Union.

The U.S. unilaterally withdrew from it in May last year, after which Iran began reducing its commitments in a bid to win concessions from those still party to the accord.

Heavy water is not itself radioactive but is used by some nuclear reactors to absorb neutrons from nuclear fission.

Heavy water reactors can be used to produce plutonium for nuclear weapons as an alternative to enriched uranium.

Earlier this month meanwhile, the IAEA reported that uranium particles had been detected at an undeclared site in Iran.

The report also confirmed that Iran has ramped up uranium enrichment, in breach of the 2015 deal, feeding uranium hexafluoride gas into previously mothballed enrichment centrifuges at the underground Fordow plant south of Tehran.

Since September, Iran has also been producing enriched uranium at a known facility in Natanz.

It has exceeded a 300 kg limit on stocks of enriched uranium and has breached a uranium enrichment cap of 3.67 percent.

At 4.5 percent, the level nonetheless remained well below the more than 90-percent level required for a nuclear warhead.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A young migrant gets a free haircut by a volunteer at a migrant camp near a legal port of entry bridge in Matamoros, Mexico, last month. In years past, migrants seeking asylum in the United States moved quickly through this violent territory on their way to the U.S., but now due to Trump administration policies, they remain here for weeks and sometimes months as they await their U.S. court dates, often in the hands of gangsters who hold Tamaulipas state in a vice-like grip.
100,000 kids in migration-related detention in U.S., U.N. expert estimates
An independent expert working with the U.N. human rights office estimates that over 100,000 children are being held in migration-related detention in the United States. Human rights lawyer Manfr...
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends the opening ceremony of the conference titled Epitomernok 200 (Architect 200) at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA) headquarters in Budapest last fall. Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview with the BBC, royal watchers are asking whether he can survive the public relations disaster and remain a working member of the royal family.
Prince Andrew's efforts to put Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal behind him backfire
Prince Andrew's effort to put the Jeffrey Epstein scandal behind him may have instead done him irreparable harm. While aides are trying to put the best face on his widely criticized interview wi...
Deforestation is seen in August in the Nascentes da Serra do Cachimbo Biological Reserve in Altamira, Para state, Brazil, in the Amazon basin. Deforestation in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil surged to nearly 10,000 sq. km in the year to July — the highest in more than a decade, officials said Monday.
Brazil says Amazon deforestation is worst since 2008
The rate of deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest is at its highest level in more than a decade, according to a government report published on Monday. Deforestation between August 2018 and...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna in March. | REUTERS

, , , , , , ,