Secretary of State Mike Pompeo leaves a news conference at the State Department in Washington Monday. Pompeo spoke about Iran, Iraq, Israeli settlements in the West Bank, protests in Hong Kong, and Bolivia, among other topics. | AP

World / Politics

U.S. cancels civil nuclear cooperation waiver for Iran

AP

WASHINGTON – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is canceling one of four sanctions waivers that had allowed foreign companies to work with Iran’s civilian nuclear program without U.S. penalties.

The waivers are one of the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal the Trump administration withdrew from last year.

Pompeo said Monday that the waiver for Iran’s once-secret Fordow site will be eliminated on Dec. 15. Iran has recently stepped up uranium enrichment at the facility that is built into a mountain.

Iran hawks have been pressing Pompeo to eliminate all the waivers but have most strenuously objected to the one for Fordow. The waivers for Fordow as well as the Bushehr nuclear power station, the Arak heavy water plant and the Tehran Research Reactor were last extended in late October.

The interior of the Fordo (Fordow) Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of Iran, is seen Nov. 6. The United States announced Monday it will lift sanctions waivers on Iran's Fordow nuclear plant, citing the resumption of enrichment activities at the site. | HO / ATOMIC ENERGY ORGANIZATION OF IRAN / VIA AFP-JIJI

