U.S. President Donald Trump speaks Friday during a "Keep America Great" rally at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. President Trump on Monday said he is "strongly" considering answering a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his own impeachment investigation. After the speaker of the lower house, Nancy Pelosi, upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the "truth," the Republican president said he was keen. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

Trump says he will 'strongly consider' testifying in impeachment probe

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Monday he is “strongly” considering accepting a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his own impeachment investigation.

After the speaker of the lower house, Nancy Pelosi, upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the “truth,” the Republican president said he was keen.

Pelosi suggested “that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing,” Trump tweeted.

“Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

It was unclear what kind of testimony the president had in mind.

His defense team would likely be highly resistant to the idea of him appearing before the House Intelligence Committee delving into the allegation that Trump pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival to help his 2020 reelection chances.

During the lengthy probe led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller into accusations that Trump worked with Russians to boost his 2016 election chances, the president refused a face-to-face meeting and instead answered questions in written form.

Even so, his lawyers negotiated strict limits on what kind of questions could be put. In dozens of instances, Trump then said he could not “recall” the facts.

The Mueller report ultimately found that Russian agents sought to influence the U.S. election but that there was no evidence of collusion with the Trump campaign.

Any testimony by Trump would potentially be risky and his tweet could be nothing more than a tactical move in the tussle with Pelosi’s Democrats.

Trump has become increasingly angry and frustrated over the impeachment process, which he insists is a “witch hunt.” Democrats say they are steadily revealing corruption and abuse of office at the heart of the real estate magnate’s presidency.

This week will see another stream of witnesses come before the Intelligence Committee, where they face questions from Democrats and Republicans.

Although the action is happening at the other end of Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House, Trump watches closely — so closely that on Friday he tweeted an attack on one witness as she testified.

Former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch was telling lawmakers how she had been forced out of her post in oddly abrupt circumstances around the time of the alleged Trump scheme in the ex-Soviet republic.

In midtestimony, Trump tweeted that “everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.”

This caused widespread consternation in the hearing room and Yovanovitch called the president’s intervention “very intimidating.”

Trump and his supporters have argued that the allegations against him so far are not supported by first hand witnesses. That will change, however, on Wednesday when the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, takes questions.

Sondland was in direct contact with Trump during the time when he was meeting with Ukrainian officials, allegedly as a key player in efforts by a small group of Trump confidants to push for the dirt on Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The House, where Democrats hold a majority, is expected to impeach Trump, although Republicans will likely vote solidly against. A trial would then be scheduled in the Senate where the Republican majority is expected to toss out the case.

However, Trump in this case would still be only the third president ever impeached and the fight is likely to have unpredictable fallout in the 2020 election.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Former Venezuelan intelligence chief Hugo Carvajal leaves prison after being freed in Estremera, Spain, Sept. 16.
Spanish court says wanted Venezuelan spy still missing after his release amid U.S. extradition ef...
A Spanish National Court official confirmed Monday that a former Venezuelan spymaster accused of attempting to "flood" the United States with drugs remains missing since an order for his arrest pen...
A text exchange between Ambassador Bill Taylor, charge d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and U.S. Ambassador to the E.U. Gordon Sondland shows on a screen as Taylor testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington Nov. 13.
Time and again, envoy Gordon Sondland's Ukraine tale differs from others
The witnesses who have testified publicly and privately in the House impeachment inquiry so far have generally told a consistent tale. Then there's Gordon Sondland. The U.S. ambassador to the...
President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy (;eft) at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly in New York Sept. 25.
U.S. officials apparently knew of Ukraine's Trump anxiety before the July phone call
Despite his denials, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was feeling pressure from the Trump administration to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden before his July phone call with Presid...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks Friday during a "Keep America Great" rally at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City, Louisiana. President Trump on Monday said he is "strongly" considering answering a challenge from opposition Democrats to testify in his own impeachment investigation. After the speaker of the lower house, Nancy Pelosi, upped the ante by suggesting that Trump come forward to tell the "truth," the Republican president said he was keen. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , ,