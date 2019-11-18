A working-level meeting between officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Sapporo Municipal Government is held Monday in Sapporo to discuss arrangements for moving the Tokyo 2020 Marathon to Hokkaido's capital. | KYODO

National

Sapporo and IOC officials choose Odori Park as start and finish of Olympic Marathon and race walk

Kyodo

SAPPORO – The Tokyo Olympic Games Marathon and race walk events will start and finish at Odori Park in Sapporo under a plan agreed Monday at a meeting of the organizing committee and local municipalities, a committee official said.

The organizers held their second working-level talks with the Sapporo municipal and Hokkaido prefectural governments in preparation to confirm the plan at the International Olympic Committee’s executive board meeting on Dec. 4.

The organizers’ proposed marathon route sees runners running the roughly 20-kilometer (12.5-mile) course twice. The scenic route will pass by the Sapporo TV Tower, Sapporo Station and the Sapporo campus of Hokkaido University.

The race walking route under consideration makes a round trip up and down the road between Odori Park and the station.

On Oct. 16, the IOC made a sudden announcement that it would change the venue for the competitions due to concerns over extreme heat in Tokyo.

With fewer than 300 days until the games are set to kick off, the organizers have decided to plan the new course based on the route used for the Hokkaido Marathon.

The IOC, which decided on the relocation unilaterally, agreed at initial working-level talks on Nov. 8 to pay additional costs, including for the setup of temporary facilities, along with the organizers. The municipal and prefectural governments are to cover administrative costs.

IOC Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates said Wednesday that the IOC wanted to keep the men’s marathon on Aug. 9, as originally scheduled, which is the final day of the games when the closing ceremony will be held in Tokyo.

Runners will have to travel over 800 kilometers by air following the race to attend the closing ceremony in the capital, with arrangements further complicated by the need to administer doping tests and other procedures.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kyoko Matsumoto
Japanese abductee receiving medical care in North Korea as Pyongyang considers future talks with ...
An order has been issued in North Korea for authorities to provide "a sufficient degree of medical care" to a Japanese woman abducted by agents of Pyongyang in the 1970s, a person familiar with ...
The Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau in Minato Ward, Tokyo
Brazilian man sues Japan for injuries after being forcibly restrained at immigration center
A Brazilian man has sued the Japanese government after sustaining injuries in October last year while being forcibly restrained at an immigration facility in Tokyo, people familiar with the matt...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters Monday at his office in Tokyo.
Abe says his private office has no records of expenses for controversial dinner reception
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's approval rating has taken a hit in the past month, a media poll has shown, as accusations grow that his office may have violated political spending laws. Alleg...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A working-level meeting between officials from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Sapporo Municipal Government is held Monday in Sapporo to discuss arrangements for moving the Tokyo 2020 Marathon to Hokkaido's capital. | KYODO

, , , ,