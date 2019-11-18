Mitsubishi UFJ Bank provides a "workation" office in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture. | KYODO

Business

Japan's local governments launch 'workation' alliance to boost regional revitalization and work-style reform

JIJI

Looking to boost regional revitalization and work-style reform, local governments across Japan have entered an alliance to promote the “workation” concept of telecommuting from resorts and other vacation spots.

The alliance brings together seven prefectural and 58 municipal governments to spur migration from urban to rural areas through “workations,” a combination of “work” and “vacation.”

The alliance’s inaugural meeting was held Monday in Tokyo. Wakayama Gov. Yoshinobu Nisaka was appointed its leader.

“Workations will be a proactive option for work-style reform,” Nisaka said, expressing hopes for a new business model that involves “something more than sightseeing trips but less than permanent migration.”

Wakayama Prefecture took the initiative with Nagano Prefecture to form the alliance as an increasing number of companies are expected to adopt telecommuting ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Wakayama was the first prefecture to run a workation project, launching it in fiscal 2017.

The project is designed to expand a “related population,” or people who get in regular touch with areas within Wakayama while living outside the prefecture.

The national government regards the concept of related population as a new pillar of its efforts to reverse the over-concentration of economic and other activities in Tokyo.

Getting more people living in urban cities involved with rural areas is expected to lead to migration growth in these areas and help them solve local problems arising from the shrinking population.

Meanwhile, companies are increasingly interested in workations as they are looking to allow employees to adopt more flexible work styles, such as having side jobs.

Local governments in the alliance will focus on developing their workation environments by leveraging local agricultural, tourism and other resources.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Nearly 20 percent of Japan households using e-money but cash still king
Almost a fifth of households use electronic money for small purchases, a survey by a central bank-affiliated research institute showed, up from a year ago and a sign the culture of cash-hoarding is...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rise after Wall Street surge
Tokyo stocks extended gains Monday as risk appetite increased in response to a record-breaking advance on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 average rose 113.44 points, or 0.49 percent, to end a...
The November 2018 arrest of Carlos Ghosn, then head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, made headlines around the world.
Takedown: The monumental fall of auto titan Carlos Ghosn
It took two decades for "le cost-cutter" Carlos Ghosn to carve out his three-way automobile empire. But in a matter of days, it was ripped from his grasp. Exactly a year ago, prosecutor...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Mitsubishi UFJ Bank provides a "workation" office in the town of Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture. | KYODO

, ,