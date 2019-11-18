  • Yahoo Japan operator and Line strike basic merger accord
Yahoo Japan operator and Line strike basic merger accord

Kyodo

SoftBank Corp.’s group company controlling Yahoo Japan Corp. and major messaging app provider Line Corp. said Monday they have struck a basic merger accord.

Yahoo Japan operator Z Holdings Corp. under SoftBank, a mobile phone unit of SoftBank Group Corp., and Line said they aim to finalize the merger agreement next month. They plan to hold a joint news conference at 5 p.m.

The two companies hope to expand their internet businesses including online retailing, advertising and mobile phone services based on their customer data. The combined sales of Yahoo Japan and Line would be the largest among Japanese online business operators, surpassing Rakuten Inc.

In fiscal 2018 through March, Z Holdings posted group sales of ¥954.7 billion ($8.76 billion) while Line had sales of ¥207.1 billion in the business year that ended last December.

The combined sales of Yahoo Japan and Line would be the largest among Japanese online business operators, surpassing those of e-commerce giant Rakuten Inc.

Line has about 164 million users of its messaging app in Japan, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, while more than 50 million people visit the Yahoo Japan website each month.

Z Holdings and Line plan to separately operate their smartphone payment services after aggressively investing for expansion in the fiercely competitive cashless payment service market.

Z Holdings’ Paypay service has 19 million users, while Line Pay has 37 million users.

The companies will consider eventually merging their digital payment businesses depending on the outcome of an antitrust review, the sources said.

SoftBank and South Korea’s Naver Corp., the parent company of Line, are considering merging the units under a new joint company, other sources have said.

Line has expanded its business to online shopping and music distribution. It posted a group net loss of ¥33.9 billion in the nine months through September due to increased costs.

The messaging app provider expects to receive a capital injection from SoftBank to improve its financial footing.

Z Holdings recently invested about ¥400 billion to acquire a majority stake in online apparel retailer Zozo Inc.

