A woman walks past an election campaign poster of then economy and trade minister Mohammed Safadi in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli im 2009. According to senior officials speaking on condition of anonymity and Lebanese press reports, key political players agreed that Safadi should be tasked with forming the next government. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Lebanon slips deeper into crisis after Mohammad Safadi's exit

Reuters

BEIRUT – Protesters waving Lebanese flags rallied in cities and towns in their thousands on Sunday to mark a month of protests against the ruling elite as politicians struggled to form a government and solve the biggest economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war.

Lebanon’s political troubles deepened further after the withdrawal of a top candidate for prime minister narrowed the chances of creating a government needed to enact urgent reforms.

Mohammad Safadi, a former finance minister, withdrew his candidacy late on Saturday, saying it was too hard to form a “harmonious” government with broad support.

Safadi was the first candidate who had appeared to win some consensus among Lebanon’s fractious sectarian-based parties since Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29, pushed out by sweeping protests against the ruling elite.

Faced by the worst financial strains since the civil war, Lebanon has pledged urgent reforms it hopes will convince donors to disburse some $11 billion pledged last year.

The unrest has kept banks shut for most of the last month. They have imposed controls on transfers abroad and U.S. dollar withdrawals, and the pegged Lebanese pound is under pressure on an informal market.

Late on Sunday large crowds of anti-government protesters poured into cities and towns across the country a month after the start of protests against a political establishment widely seen as venal, sectarian and incompetent.

“We are staying here. We don’t know how long — maybe one or two months or one or two years,” said Perla Joe Maalouli, 27, a filmmaker.”Maybe it will take 10 years to get the state we are dreaming of, but everything starts with a first step.”

“After a month, of course we’re all tired and waiting for the moment we have a big victory,” said Ali Msarah, 37, a social worker.

Protesters who have filled the streets since Oct. 17 hit out at the choice of Safadi, a businessman and longtime politician they said was part of the elite they sought to oust.

“We are in a deadlock now. I don’t know when it will move again. It is not easy,” said a senior political source. “The financial situation doesn’t tolerate any delay.”

A second political source described efforts to form a new government as “back to square one.”

Safadi became the presumed front-runner for prime minister after a meeting between Hariri, a Sunni politician, and Shi’ite groups Hezbollah and Amal, according to political sources and Lebanese media, but no political force later endorsed him.

Lebanon’s prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim, according to its sectarian power-sharing system.

Army chief General Joseph Aoun said the military would not stop people from demonstrating in squares but would intervene to open roads, calling freedom of movement “sacred.”

FEW ALTERNATIVES

Reflecting the brittle climate, President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) accused Hariri of failing to rally support for Safadi’s bid in order to undermine his candidacy and keep the job for himself.

An FPM statement criticised Hariri for insisting on a policy of “me or no one” to lead the next government, a reference to Hariri’s insistence on returning as premier only if he can be the sole politician in a cabinet of specialists.

A statement by Hariri’s office rejected FPM’s assertion that he undermined Safadi’s candidacy as an irresponsible attempt to “score points” despite Lebanon’s “major national crisis.”

But in a statement Safadi later blamed Hariri for not keeping “promises on the basis of which I accepted to be named prime minister of the next government.”

He did not say what the promises were, but added: “There was nothing left for me to do but announce my withdrawal.”

Safadi’s withdrawal leaves the powerful, Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies with even fewer options unless they push for a close Sunni ally, a scenario that would likely reduce the chances of Lebanon winning international support. Hezbollah is classified as a terrorist group by the United States.

Hezbollah and Amal, along with Aoun, a Maronite Christian, have sought for Hariri to return as premier while including both technocrats and politicians in a new cabinet.

But Hariri, aligned with Gulf Arabs and the West, has said he will return as prime minister only if he can form a cabinet composed of specialists who can attract international support.

Global ratings agency S&P flashed a warning on Lebanon on Friday, lowering its foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings deeper into junk territory to ‘CCC/C’ from ‘B-/B’.

Bank staff said they would continue a nationwide strike on Monday that has kept banks shut. The strike is over safety fears as depositors demand access to their money.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Trump says North Korea went too far in calling Joe Biden a 'rabid dog'
U.S. President Donald Trump issued a rare — if tepid — defense of election rival Joe Biden on Sunday, saying Pyongyang's depiction of him as "a rabid dog" who should be "beaten to death" went a bit...
Then-President Richard M. Nixon points to the transcripts of the White House tapes in Washington, after he announced on television that he would turn over the transcripts to House impeachment investigators, in April 1974. The public impeachment inquiry hearings this week usher in a rare and momentous occasion in American history as Congress debates whether to remove a sitting president from office.
In Trump-Nixon impeachment comparison, Nancy Pelosi raises specter of resignation
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is amplifying her unfavorable comparison of President Donald Trump to fellow Republican Richard Nixon, saying that disgraced president at least cared enough about th...
A seized Ukrainian ship is towed by a Russian Coast Guard vessel out of the port in Kerch, near the bridge connecting the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, Crimea, Sunday.
Russia set to return seized Ukrainian ships: report
Russia is set to return Ukrainian navy ships seized a year ago, as it prepares for a summit to try to resolve the wider conflict between them, Interfax news agency said Sunday. "In accordance wi...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman walks past an election campaign poster of then economy and trade minister Mohammed Safadi in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli im 2009. According to senior officials speaking on condition of anonymity and Lebanese press reports, key political players agreed that Safadi should be tasked with forming the next government. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,