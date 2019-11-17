The week ahead for Nov. 18 to Nov. 24

Monday
- Grand banquet called Daikyo no Gi to be held at Imperial Palace.
Tuesday
- One year since arrests of former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn and director Greg Kelly. A Tokyo court plans to hold the first hearing in trial for Ghosn, who faces charges that he underreported his remuneration by several billions of yen over eight years at Nissan and committed aggravated breach of trust, in April at the earliest. Ghosn’s defense team has said he is innocent.
Wednesday
- Shinzo Abe to become Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, overtaking Taro Katsura (1848-1913), who served 2,886 days in office. Katsura was Japan’s prime minister three times before World War I.
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary customs-cleared trade statistics for October.
- Japan Tourism Agency to release data on number of foreign visitors for October.
Thursday
- The Daijokyu complex specially constructed on the Imperial Palace grounds for the centuries-old Shinto thanksgiving ceremony, known as Daijosai, following Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement, will be opened to the public through Dec. 8.
- Beaujolais Nouveau to go on sale.
Friday
- Group of 20 foreign ministers to meet in Nagoya through Nov. 23. The meeting will be chaired by Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, with the promotion of free trade and global governance being included in its major themes. Attention is also on whether Motegi will hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, on the sidelines of the meeting, amid soured ties between Tokyo and Seoul.
- Expiration date for a military intelligence-sharing agreement between Japan and South Korea. Japan, as well as the United States, has been asking South Korea to reconsider its decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA).
- Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako to visit the Grand Shrines of Ise in Mie Prefecture through Nov. 23.
- Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry to release nationwide consumer price index for October. Japan’s core consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in September from a year earlier, with the pace of growth slowing to a 29-month low. Focus will be whether the pace changes.
Saturday
- Labor Thanksgiving Day, a national holiday.
- Pope Francis to visit Japan through Nov. 26. The trip will mark the first visit to Japan by a pontiff in 38 years.
- Japan, China and South Korea to hold meeting of environment ministers through Nov. 24 in Kitakyushu.
Sunday
- Pope Francis to visit Nagasaki and Hiroshima. He will call on the world to abolish nuclear weapons during speeches in the two atomic-bombed cities.
- Kochi gubernatorial election to be held.
