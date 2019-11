Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri was arrested Saturday on suspicion of possessing MDMA, police sources said.

The 33-year-old actress has appeared in a number of films and TV dramas. She was awarded the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan in “Pacchigi!” (“We Shall Overcome Someday”), directed by Kazuyuki Izutsu and released in 2004.