Jack Ma | BLOOMBERG

Business

U.S.-China trade tensions could last 20 years, says Alibaba's Jack Ma

Bloomberg

NEW YORK – Jack Ma, the co-founder and former chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has warned that the U.S.-China relationship could face 20 years of “turbulence” if the two superpowers aren’t careful in how they handle trade.

“We have to be very, very careful,” Ma said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We have to solve problems — we should not create more problems.”

While a full-scale trade war might not last that long, relations could end up rocky for the next two decades, he said. Ma emphasized that it was important for the two countries to work together and share technology.

The trade dispute, which has been going on for more than a year and a half, has already ensnared more than 70 percent of bilateral trade in goods. If the two countries can’t resolve at least some of their differences by Dec. 15, the White House is set to add 15 percent punitive tariffs on Chinese imports valued at $160 billion.

China-based Alibaba, one of Asia’s biggest companies, is expected to ride out the storm better than some, thanks to booming online consumption in the world’s No. 2 economy. But Alibaba saw its stock dip earlier this fall on reports that the Trump administration was weighing a limit on U.S. government pension funds buying Chinese stocks.

The internet giant listed shares in New York in 2014, in the biggest ever initial public offering. It’s now readying a share sale in Hong Kong that could raise almost $12 billion.

Alibaba priced the retail portion of its Hong Kong share sale Friday, and capped the 12.5 million shares available to individual investors at 188 Hong Kong dollars apiece — an auspicious number in Chinese culture — making it the most expensive first-time share sale in Hong Kong.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

The government now expects to receive less tax revenue than it had anticipated in fiscal 2019, as a slowdown in the global economy dents corporate earnings.
Japan to cut fiscal 2019 tax revenue estimate on weak corporate earnings
The government will cut its tax revenue estimate for fiscal 2019 possibly by more than ¥2 trillion, from ¥62.50 trillion ($575 billion), as a result of weaker-than-expected corpora...
Students enter a FamilyMart Co. convenience store in Tokyo. Some convenience store owners would like to scrap the 24-hours-a-day operation policy due to a nationwide labor shortage.
FamilyMart to allow shorter operating hours at stores across Japan
Convenience store operator FamilyMart Co. has said it will allow its franchise owners across Japan to shorten operating hours from March, in a bid to address a severe labor shortage during late-...
Scott Rechler, RXR Realty chairman and CEO, is interviewed in New York in May.
Problems at WeWork may lead to a drop in co-working space leases, says high-profile New York deve...
The surge in co-working leases that accompanied the rise of WeWork will take a pause in the aftermath of the startup's abandoned IPO, a prominent New York developer said Thursday. In rece...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Jack Ma | BLOOMBERG

, ,