Japan Post Holdings' sales dropped 4.8% for April-September amid insurance scandal

Japan Post Holdings Co. said Thursday its group revenue in the April-September half dropped 4.8 percent from a year earlier to ¥5.96 trillion.

The fall was chiefly caused by the Japan Post Insurance Co. unit’s inappropriate insurance sales practices and a resulting suspension in the promotion of insurance products since mid-July.

The number of new insurance contracts declined 30,000 to 580,000 in the first half of the current business year.

After the halt to sales promotions, the number of new insurance deals plunged to about 10 percent of the level seen the year before, a senior Japan Post Insurance official said.

Meanwhile, Japan Post Holdings’ consolidated net profit rose 5.8 percent to ¥236.5 billion, as labor costs at the Japan Post Co. unit, which sells the so-called Kanpo insurance policies at post offices, decreased in line with the voluntary sales restriction.

“We have a sense of crisis about the fact we can’t win new insurance contracts,” Noboru Ichikura, Japan Post Holdings’ senior managing executive officer, said at a news conference.

Although the Japan Post group aims to resume the sales promotion in January, it has yet to set a specific date, a senior Japan Post official said.

The insurance firm’s revenue fell 6.1 percent to ¥3.66 trillion due to the outcome of the misconduct. But it saw net profit grow 11.0 percent to ¥76.3 billion, thanks to steady returns from asset investment and a drop in insurance sales commission fees it paid to the postal unit.

The company allocated ¥3.5 billion for investigations into over 180,000 policies suspected to be detrimental for their holders.

At Japan Post, revenue fell 1.0 percent to ¥1.87 trillion due to smaller income from commission. But its net profit doubled to ¥38.4 billion on the back of a reduction of personnel expenses linked to the sales of insurance.

Meanwhile, Japan Post Bank suffered revenue and net profit drops, due chiefly to a decline in yields on its Japanese government bond holdings amid the prolonged negative interest rate policy of the Bank of Japan.