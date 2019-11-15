Takashi Hayashida was arrested Thursday for allegedly incinerating and disposing of his father's body at his home in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture. | KYODO

Kagawa police suspect murder as company exec admits incinerating father's body

TAKAMATSU, KAGAWA PREF. – A company executive was arrested Thursday for allegedly incinerating and disposing of his 70-year-old father’s body at his home, with authorities suspecting foul play, police have said.

Takashi Hayashida, 29, is suspected of unlawfully disposing of the body of his father, Akira, at his home in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, between Oct. 30 and Wednesday. Hayashida is said to have admitted to the charge.

The police confirmed they are also investigating the possibility of murder, noting that Hayashida mentioned there having been difficulties with his father in relation to business.

According to the police, a woman who lived with Akira saw him leave for work on the morning of Oct. 30. She filed a missing person report on Nov. 1 because he had not returned home.

When the police searched Hayashida’s home on Wednesday and Thursday, they found ashes and blood stains, prompting them to arrest Hayashida on suspicion of disposing of the body.

Hayashida serves as an executive for a company dealing with dog sales and breeding, and his father Akira was the president, according to a credit research firm.

