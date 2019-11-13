Economic advisor Larry Kudlow and others listen while U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York at the New York Hilton Midtown Tuesday in New York. The U.S.-China trade war threatens almost 1.5 million jobs across the United States that depend on the movement of goods through ports in Southern California, according to a report released Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI

Business

Top Democrat assails Trump's $16 billion bailout for farmers after his believed irreparable harm to their trade

AP

MINNEAPOLIS – A top Democrat says President Donald Trump’s $16 billion bailout for farmers hurt by the trade war with China unfairly picks winners and losers, pitting the South against the North and small farms against wealthy producers.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, of Michigan, is the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee. She says Trump’s trade agenda has irreparably harmed farmers.

She leveled the charges Tuesday in a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue. The letter is signed by 14 other Democratic senators, accompanied by a 12-page report. It’s one of the sharpest congressional critiques yet of the Market Facilitation Program.

Stabenow asked Perdue to improve the program before more payments go out.

The Agriculture Department defends the program, saying payments are based on trade damage, not region or farm size.

