State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey appears at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, in February. Shirkey is drawing criticism from state Democrats for likening abortion to the "scourge" of slavery. Shirkey told Hillsdale College's radio station recently that allowing abortion is comparable to "the scourge we endured when we still had slavery in this country." | AP

World / Social Issues

Michigan GOP lawmaker criticized for comparing abortion to 'scourge' of slavery

AP

LANSING, MICHIGAN – A Michigan Republican legislative leader is drawing criticism from state Democrats for likening abortion to the “scourge” of slavery.

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey told Hillsdale College’s radio station last week that allowing abortion is comparable to “the scourge we endured when we still had slavery in this country.”

Democratic state Sen. Erika Geiss says Shirkey’s remarks were “incredibly insensitive.” Geiss, who is black, said Tuesday it is wrong to compare anything to the “atrocities of slavery” and what it did to black families.

Shirkey’s spokeswoman says he believes abortion is an issue where there’s no middle ground and it has the potential to be as divisive for the country as slavery was. She says he was not referring to the abortion procedure itself as being analogous to slavery.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, the same model of gun used by Adam Lanza in the Sandy Hook School shooting, during a hearing of a subcommittee reviewing gun laws, at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2013. The Supreme Court said Tuesday a survivor and kin of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting can pursue their lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 26 people.
Supreme Court lets Sandy Hook massacre lawsuit go forward against gun maker
The Supreme Court said Tuesday that a survivor and relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting can pursue their lawsuit against the maker of the rifle used to kill 26 peopl...
Image Not Available
National parks a global boost to mental health worth trillions: study
Spending time outdoors is long understood to offer mental health perks, including reduced stress, improved sleep and enhanced cognition. But these public spaces might also benefit the global eco...
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard (left) receives Bolivian ex-President Evo Morales and Bolivian ex-Vice-President Alvaro Garcia (right) Linera upon their arrival Tuesday in Mexico City, where they were granted exile after their resignation.
Evo Morales flees to Mexico from crisis-torn Bolivia after deadly clashes, leaving political vacuum
Evo Morales, who transformed Bolivia as its first indigenous president, was flying to exile in Mexico on Tuesday after weeks of violent protests, leaving behind a confused power vacuum in the Andea...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey appears at the state Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, in February. Shirkey is drawing criticism from state Democrats for likening abortion to the "scourge" of slavery. Shirkey told Hillsdale College's radio station recently that allowing abortion is comparable to "the scourge we endured when we still had slavery in this country." | AP

, , , , , ,