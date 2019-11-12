National / Crime & Legal

Man slashes schoolgirl's throat in northeastern Japan in random attack

Kyodo

AOMORI – A man slashed an elementary school girl’s throat Tuesday in Aomori Prefecture in what appeared to be a random attack, police said.

The sixth grader was taken to the hospital in the city of Hachinohe and was conscious and able to speak, according to the police and the local fire department.

She told the police that she was walking alone when a man attacked her from behind. The weapon has not been found as of yet.

The girl suffered a cut of around 10 centimeters long and 1 centimeter deep, the police said.

Hachinohe’s government had warned residents earlier about a suspicious man who was seen last Thursday evening following children near the location of the attack.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese man injured in Hong Kong protest
A Japanese man was injured amid escalating protests in Hong Kong on Monday, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi revealed Tuesday. The man, in his 50s, received treatment and has already b...
Image Not Available
Japan likely to skip first hearing in South Korea 'comfort women' lawsuit
The central government isn't planning to attend the first hearing on a lawsuit seeking damages from Japan for former "comfort women" in South Korea, to be held Wednesday, informed sources said T...
Defense Minister Taro Kono may meet his South Korean counterpart in Thailand later this month.
Japan and South Korean defense chiefs eye first talks for a year, with GSOMIA pact high on agenda
Amid soured bilateral ties, Japan is making final arrangements with South Korea for their defense ministers to hold talks in mid-November on the sidelines of a regional meeting in Thailand, a go...

, , , ,