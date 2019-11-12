Man slashes schoolgirl's throat in northeastern Japan in random attack

A man slashed an elementary school girl’s throat Tuesday in Aomori Prefecture in what appeared to be a random attack, police said.

The sixth grader was taken to the hospital in the city of Hachinohe and was conscious and able to speak, according to the police and the local fire department.

She told the police that she was walking alone when a man attacked her from behind. The weapon has not been found as of yet.

The girl suffered a cut of around 10 centimeters long and 1 centimeter deep, the police said.

Hachinohe’s government had warned residents earlier about a suspicious man who was seen last Thursday evening following children near the location of the attack.