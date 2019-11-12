Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington last year. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Gates. The request on Monday is a sign that Gates' extensive cooperation with the government is coming to an end. | AP

World / Crime & Legal

Prosecutors seek sentencing date for ex-Trump campaign aide Rick Gates

AP

WASHINGTON – Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates.

The request on Monday is a sign that Gates’ extensive cooperation with the government is coming to an end.

Gates pleaded guilty last year in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

He recently testified in the trial of high-powered Washington lawyer Greg Craig and is scheduled to testify this week in the trial of Trump associate Roger Stone.

In a joint status report, the government and Gates’ lawyer asked a judge to schedule a sentencing for the middle of December.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (right) and Bolivian President Evo Morales gesture during the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) summit at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas in 2017. Morales resigned on Sunday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the army and police withdrew their backing.
Maduro's military stands in the way of Bolivia playbook repeat in Venezuela
Venezuelan opposition leaders looking to oust their country's socialist government can perhaps take some hope from the resignation of its leftist ally in Bolivia, President Evo Morales, on Sunday a...
Palestinian relatives mourn over the body of Omar al-Badawi, who was reported killed earlier in the day during clashes with Israeli security forces in the al-Arroub refugee camp, during his funeral on Monday in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The 22-year-old al-Badawi was hit in the chest with live fire before being taken to Ahali hospital in the nearby city of Hebron, where he was pronounced dead, Palestinian medical sources said.
Video raises questions about Israeli shooting of Palestinian
Israeli troops on Monday shot and killed a young Palestinian man during clashes in a West Bank refugee camp, but an amateur video indicated the man was unarmed and not participating in the unrest w...
Beth Schlachter, Family Planning 2020 (FP2020) executive director, speaks on the latest data and analysis on global progress in family planning ahead of the 25th International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Summit in Nairobi on Monday.
Kenya hosts global sexual health summit amid protests from Catholics and pro-life groups
The United Nations and Kenyan government on Monday came under fire on the eve a global conference on sexual and reproductive health with Christian groups claiming hosting the event was promoting ab...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington last year. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Gates. The request on Monday is a sign that Gates' extensive cooperation with the government is coming to an end. | AP

, , , , , , ,