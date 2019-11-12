A man passes by a collapsed church tower in Le Teil, southeastern France, on Monday, after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit the area. | AFP-JIJI

World

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits south France, leaving one reported injured but causing no damage to nuke plant

AP

PARIS – A moderate earthquake measuring 5.4 in magnitude struck a remote part of southern France Monday, seriously injuring one person, authorities said, adding that they are investigating reports of light damage to about a dozen buildings.

France’s earthquake detection agency said the quake struck at noon local time (11a.m. GMT) and had its epicenter near the town of Montelimar in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region, which is between Lyon and Marseille.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was of magnitude 4.8. Different earthquake monitoring institutes often provide varying magnitude estimates.

Local authorities said one unnamed Montelimar resident was seriously injured, but provided no further detail. The regional governor’s office said firefighters were visiting “around 15” sites in the surrounding area to monitor the situation.

It added that there was no serious damage recorded in any nearby buildings — and no damage at all at the nearby nuclear power plant of Tricastin.

According to messages posted on social networks, a slight jolt was felt in Montpellier, Lyon, St Etienne, Grenoble, Avignon and Marseille.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Rick Gates leaves federal court in Washington last year. Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Gates. The request on Monday is a sign that Gates' extensive cooperation with the government is coming to an end.
Prosecutors seek sentencing date for ex-Trump campaign aide Rick Gates
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to set a sentencing date for next month for former Trump campaign official Rick Gates. The request on Monday is a sign that Gates' extensive cooperation wi...
Image Not Available
Judge dismisses Trump lawsuit against NY over tax returns
A federal judge on Monday dismissed President Donald Trump's lawsuit against New York officials that was aimed at preventing the release of his tax returns. Judge Carl Nichols handed down a 19-p...
A woman walking the half mile from Chicago's Adler Planetarium to the Chicago Aquarium braces herself in the stiff wind and blowing snow off Lake Michigan Monday in Chicago.
Snow and deep freeze wreaks havoc from Rockies to the East Coast
An arctic air mass that brought snow and ice to an area stretching from the Rocky Mountains to northern New England on Monday was poised to give way to record-breaking cold temperatures. In Chic...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man passes by a collapsed church tower in Le Teil, southeastern France, on Monday, after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit the area. | AFP-JIJI A woman lies in a cot as people gather in a gymnasium in Le Teil, southeastern France, on Monday after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit the area. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , , , , , ,