In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a public gathering in the city of Rafsanjan in Iran's southwest Kerman province Monday. Rouhani on Monday called on hard-liners to support the country's troubled nuclear deal, saying it could open up international arms sales for the Islamic Republic next year. | OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AP

World

'Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran: IAEA

AFP-JIJI

VIENNA – The United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said it had detected uranium particles at an undeclared site in Iran in its latest report on the country’s nuclear program issued on Monday.

The report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by AFP, says: “The agency detected natural uranium particles of anthropogenic origin at a location in Iran not declared to the agency.”

The particles are understood to be the product of uranium that has been mined and undergone initial processing, but not enriched.

The IAEA added that it was “essential for Iran to continue interactions with the agency to resolve the matter as soon as possible.”

While the IAEA itself has not named the site in question, diplomatic sources have previously said the agency has been posing questions to Iran relating to a site where Israel has alleged secret atomic activity in the past.

Sources say the IAEA took samples from the site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran in the spring and that Iran has been slow in providing answers to explain the test results.

Monday’s report also confirms that Iran has ramped up uranium enrichment, with its stockpile now reaching the equivalent of 551 kg, as opposed to the 300-kg limit laid down in Iran’s 2015 deal with world powers.

A Vienna-based diplomat said the rate of production of enriched uranium had gone up substantially to more than 100 kg a month, and could increase further.

The report confirms that Iran is now enriching uranium at its Fordow facility, one of its latest breaches of the 2015 deal.

The nuclear accord has been in increasing danger of falling apart since the United States withdrew from it last year and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Since May Iran has progressively breached limits under the agreement, while insisting the steps are reversible if the other parties to the deal provide relief to mitigate the effect of U.S. sanctions.

However, despite Iran saying last week that it was now enriching uranium to five percent, the report said the highest level observed was 4.5 percent, still higher than the 3.67 laid down in the 2015 deal.

Also on Monday the foreign ministers of the remaining European parties to the deal — Germany, France and Britain — were due to meet in Paris to discuss how to respond to Iran’s latest moves.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas suggested before the meeting on Monday that a dispute resolution mechanism under the deal could be triggered which would open to way to renewed U.N. sanctions.

One European source said ahead of Monday’s meeting that “the window of opportunity for de-escalation is narrowing very seriously,” describing the decision to restart enrichment at Fordow as “serious for several reasons.

The source expressed concern that the “breakout time” needed for Iran to gain the fissile material had been kept to at least 12 months while the Iranians were abiding by the terms of the JCPOA, but that it was not starting to “come down seriously.

Iran has always insisted that its nuclear program is exclusively peaceful and that acquiring nuclear weapons would be contrary to Islamic principles.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This still image from video issued by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory shows Mercury as it passes between Earth and the sun on Monday. The solar system's smallest, innermost planet resembles a tiny black dot during the transit, which began at 7:35 a.m. EST (1205 UTC).
Tiny black dot: Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit
Mini Mercury is skipping across the vast, glaring face of the sun in a rare celestial transit. Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury — a tiny black dot — as it...
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, Democrat of California and the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, walks on Capitol Hill after witnesses failed to show up for closed-door testimony during the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in Washington Nov. 5. Schiff, the head of the Democrats' investigation of Trump, sought Hollywood glory in his younger days as a prosecutor by crafting a screenplay for a thriller.
Trump fumes over impeachment probe as public hearings loom
President Donald Trump seethed on Monday as Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives prepared to enter a crucial new phase — the first public hearings — in their impeachment inquiry centered ...
People check the aftermath of a car bomb blast in the city of Qamishli, northern Syria, Monday. Three car bombs went off Monday in then city killing several and wounding dozens of people.
Bombings kill six civilians in key Kurdish city in Syria after Islamic State takes credit for oth...
Three simultaneous bombings killed at least six civilians in the Kurdish-majority city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria on Monday, a Kurdish security source and a Britain-based monitor said. Th...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a public gathering in the city of Rafsanjan in Iran's southwest Kerman province Monday. Rouhani on Monday called on hard-liners to support the country's troubled nuclear deal, saying it could open up international arms sales for the Islamic Republic next year. | OFFICE OF THE IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AP

, , , , ,