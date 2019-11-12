Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio, Texas, last month. Trump Jr.'s appearance Sunday at the University of California, Los Angeles, to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. | AP

World / Politics

'USA' chants turn to 'Q and A!' shouts as Trump Jr. snubs audience calls to answer questions and exits UCLA gathering

AP

LOS ANGELES – Donald Trump Jr.’s appearance Sunday at a university to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported .

Members of the audience of about 450 people at the University of California, Los Angeles, were angry that Trump and his girlfriend, former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, declined to take questions because of time constraints, the Guardian reported. Trump was at UCLA to promote his new book “Triggered: How The Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.”

After initially being greeted with shouts of “USA! USA!” members of the audience eventually turned to louder, openly hostile chants of “Q and A! Q and A!” after they were told he would not take questions.

The Guardian said that Trump told the audience that taking questions from the floor risked creating soundbites that left-wing social media posters would abuse and distort.

Guilfoyle told audience members that they were being rude.

Shortly thereafter, she and Trump left the stage.

Outside the lecture hall, several dozen protesters organized by the Los Angeles chapter of Refuse Fascism protested. The Los Angeles Times reports that protesters chanted “UCLA protects fascists” and “humanity first.”

Andy Stein, a supporter of President Donald Trump, told the Times that he came to UCLA to listen to Trump Jr. because he sees the son as a “chip off the old block” and admires his “feistiness.”

UCLA said in a statement that it was not a university-sponsored event, and allowing someone to speak on campus is not an endorsement of their views.

“The speakers were invited to campus by one of UCLA’s more than 1,200 student organizations, all of whom have access to university resources,” it said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Bolivian opposition leader and sSen. Jeanine Anez Chavez speaks to the media as she leaves the Congress building in La Paz Monday.
Bolivia in power void with exit of Morales and would-be successors
Crowds of jubilant foes of former President Evo Morales celebrated in the streets Monday after the embattled Bolivian leader stepped down following weeks of massive protests, but the resignation...
Condoleezza Rice, former United States secretary of state, speaks during the opening ceremony of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Ex-U.S. top diplomat Condoleezza Rice finds shadow diplomacy on Ukraine 'deeply troubling'
Condoleezza Rice, a secretary of state under Republican President George W. Bush, said on Monday reports of an unofficial U.S. policy being carried out in Ukraine were "deeply troubling." Rice w...
A man passes by a collapsed church tower in Le Teil, southeastern France, on Monday, after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 hit the area.
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake hits south France, leaving one reported injured but causing no damage to...
A moderate earthquake measuring 5.4 in magnitude struck a remote part of southern France Monday, seriously injuring one person, authorities said, adding that they are investigating reports of light...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Donald Trump Jr. speaks to supporters of his father, President Donald Trump, during a panel discussion in San Antonio, Texas, last month. Trump Jr.'s appearance Sunday at the University of California, Los Angeles, to talk about his new book on liberals and free speech was marked by an argument between him and the audience over why he would not take questions, the Guardian newspaper reported. | AP Supporters of President Trump yell at counterprotesters outside a book promotion by Donald Trump Jr. at the UCLA campus in Westwood, California, Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,