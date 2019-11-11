BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo in September. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Economy

Bank of Japan policymakers voiced concerns over possible inflation slowdown, summary shows

Reuters

Bank of Japan policymakers debated whether extra easing measures were needed to hit the central bank’s inflation target at its last policy meeting, a summary of opinions showed on Monday, as heightened risks threatened a fragile economic recovery.

Some in the BOJ’s nine-member board insisted on the need to communicate to markets the central bank would maintain loose monetary policy given the time need to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent price goal, the summary of the Oct. 30-31 meeting showed.

One of the members said additional easing measures would be needed “without hesitation” if momentum toward achieving the inflation target falters.

“In the current situation where risks are skewed to the downside, the bank should continue to examine whether additional monetary easing will be necessary,” another board member was quoted as saying in the summary.

At the October meeting, the BOJ kept monetary policy steady but introduced new forward guidance to indicate more clearly its readiness to cut rates if needed, underscoring its concern over simmering overseas risks.

In its policy statement last month, the BOJ said it expected short — and long-term interest rates to stay at their present or lower levels given the possibility efforts toward achieving the elusive price target stall.

In the October meeting summary, some board members warned that long-term uncertainties remained high even as short-term risks temporarily eased on progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

One board member said the BOJ needed to signal that its policy stance was now further tilted toward monetary accommodation and a “downward bias in the policy rates.”

However, another member said there had been no increase in risks that the inflation target would not be met. The board members are not named in the summary.

Under its yield curve control policy, the BOJ pledges to guide short-term rates at — 0.1 percent and the 10-year government bond yield around 0 percent. It also buys government bonds and risky assets to accelerate inflation to its price goal.

Japanese policymakers have been under pressure to offset the impact on the domestic economy from an overseas slowdown with a diminishing tool-kit, as soft global demand hurts the export-reliant economy.

Given heightened risks to the outlook, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday asked his Cabinet to compile a package of stimulus measures to support the economy and build infrastructure to cope with natural disasters.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Yoshitaka Kitao, president and CEO of SBI Holdings Inc., gives an interview in Tokyo in August.
SBI Holdings joins with Fukushima Bank to expand local networks
Japanese financial services group SBI Holdings Inc. and a regional bank in Fukushima Prefecture announced Monday a capital tie-up, which will expand the Tokyo-based company's local networks. SBI...
Japan's core private-sector machinery orders fell 2.9 percent in September from August, government data showed Monday.
Japan lowers assessment after machinery orders fall for third month
Japan's core private-sector machinery orders fell 2.9 percent in September from August for a third straight monthly decline, prompting the government to downgrade its assessment, Cabinet Office dat...
Image Not Available
Do more with less: New Zealand firm sees huge productivity boost with four-day workweek
A New Zealand estate planning firm that made headlines when it trialed a four-day week last year has seen a big productivity increase since it made the change permanent, with staff spending less ti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the central bank's headquarters in Tokyo in September. | BLOOMBERG

, , ,