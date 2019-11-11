A man walks alone on the beach during sunset in Puerto Penasco, Mexico, Sept. 27. An unusual string of violence south of Arizona's border with Mexico has sparked travel warnings by American authorities and is forcing U.S. citizens who say they won't stop crossing into Mexico to at least consider how to travel more safely. | AP

Mexico uncovers 10 more bodies from mass grave in Sonora, bringing local corpse tally to 52

MEXICO CITY – Forensic scientists in the Mexican state of Sonora have recovered 10 bodies from mass graves near a beach town, raising the total number of bodies and skeletons found in the area since October to 52.

The state attorney’s office said Saturday they were tipped off to the desert burial pits by a group of volunteers called Searching Mothers that tries to find missing people.

The bodies were found near the Gulf of California beach town of Puerto Penasco, known to U.S. tourists as Rocky Point.

Authorities began pulling human remains from the burial pits at the end of October. Mexican forensic personnel are conducting autopsies.

Drug and kidnapping gangs often bury the bodies of people they have killed in such clandestine sites.

