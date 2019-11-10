The week ahead

Monday
- Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance-of-payments statistics for first half of fiscal 2019 and for September. Analysts forecast surplus in current-account balance for 63rd straight month, but the focus is on whether the ongoing U.S.-China tariff war may affect the margin of surplus.
- Cabinet Office to release machinery orders for September.
- Bank of Japan to release summary of minutes of Oct. 30-31 Policy Board meeting.
- Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for October.
- WBSC Premier12 “Super Round,” the second round of the international baseball tournament, to kick off.
- Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s defense counsel to hold a news conference at Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan. Nov. 19 will mark the first anniversary of Ghosn’s arrest. He faces charges that he underreported his remuneration by several billions of yen over eight years at Nissan Motor Co. and committed aggravated breach of trust.
Tuesday
- Nissan Motor Co., Fujifilm Holdings Corp. to release first half fiscal 2019 earnings reports.
Wednesday
- Second phase of Olympics ticket lottery, including for the opening and closing ceremonies, to open for residents of Japan until Nov. 26.
- Hiroshima High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote value disparity for Hiroshima, Yamaguchi prefectures in Upper House election in July.
- Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court to hand down ruling on constitutionality of vote value disparity in upper house election in July.
- Bank of Japan to release corporate goods price index for October. It will be the first announcement of the index since the country’s consumption tax rate was raised from 8 percent to 10 percent on Oct. 1.
Thursday
- Daijokyu no Gi, the main rite of great thanksgiving ceremony known as Daijosai, to be held at the Imperial Palace through Friday. The Daijosai is performed by the new emperor in the fall of the year of his formal enthronement, replacing the annual imperial harvest festival known as Niinamesai.
- Cabinet Office to release preliminary gross domestic product data for the July-September quarter. Market participants are watching to see how much the rush in demand prior to the consumption tax hike in October has boosted personal spending in reporting quarter.
Friday
- Rostelecom Cup, figure skating Grand Prix event, to be held in Moscow through Sunday.
Saturday
- Grand banquet called Daikyo no Gi to take place at Imperial Palace.
Sunday
- WBSC Premier12 final to be held at Tokyo Dome.
GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5