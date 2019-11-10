With October typhoon, members of over 300 households in Fukushima who evacuated after 3/11 disaster endured 'double suffering'

At least 315 of the households evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis have suffered from flooding and other damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis that hit central, eastern and northeastern parts of Japan last month, a Kyodo News tally showed Saturday.

The tally found some people in Fukushima Prefecture endured “double suffering” from the two major calamities. But the prefectural government and municipalities hosting evacuees have yet to assess the extent of the damage the typhoon brought to them.

The tally is based on studies by seven municipalities in Fukushima Prefecture where evacuees lived prior to the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, which triggered core meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Evacuees who went through the nuclear crisis expressed dismay at suffering from another calamity. “How could we suffer again?” one evacuee lamented.

According to the tally, 108 households which evacuated from Tomioka, a town close to the nuclear plant, to Iwaki and Koriyama, had their homes flooded by the typhoon.

Eighty-four households from the town of Namie had their cars submerged or otherwise sustained damage, it said.

Municipalities hosting evacuees said they have not confirmed whether those hit hard by the typhoon were also victims of the 2011 disaster.

Similarly, a Fukushima Prefectural Government official said the government “has not specifically grasped” the situation, and that it “will have host municipalities respond to it.”

Funds extended to flood-hit evacuees by the various municipalities may vary depending on where they are living, the official said.

As of late October, about 10,000 people from the affected areas had evacuated to other parts of Fukushima Prefecture following the 2011 disaster, according to the prefectural government.

Many of the evacuees reside in Iwaki and Koriyama, cities that sustained serious damage from the typhoon-triggered floods.

As of Saturday, the typhoon had left 89 people in 13 prefectures dead and six others missing, according to government data.