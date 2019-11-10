Reconstruction work is carried out near the Adatara River in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday. The area was flooded after Typhoon Hagibis hit last month. | KYODO

National

With October typhoon, members of over 300 households in Fukushima who evacuated after 3/11 disaster endured 'double suffering'

Kyodo

At least 315 of the households evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis have suffered from flooding and other damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis that hit central, eastern and northeastern parts of Japan last month, a Kyodo News tally showed Saturday.

The tally found some people in Fukushima Prefecture endured “double suffering” from the two major calamities. But the prefectural government and municipalities hosting evacuees have yet to assess the extent of the damage the typhoon brought to them.

The tally is based on studies by seven municipalities in Fukushima Prefecture where evacuees lived prior to the magnitude 9.0 earthquake and ensuing tsunami on March 11, 2011, which triggered core meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Evacuees who went through the nuclear crisis expressed dismay at suffering from another calamity. “How could we suffer again?” one evacuee lamented.

According to the tally, 108 households which evacuated from Tomioka, a town close to the nuclear plant, to Iwaki and Koriyama, had their homes flooded by the typhoon.

Eighty-four households from the town of Namie had their cars submerged or otherwise sustained damage, it said.

Municipalities hosting evacuees said they have not confirmed whether those hit hard by the typhoon were also victims of the 2011 disaster.

Similarly, a Fukushima Prefectural Government official said the government “has not specifically grasped” the situation, and that it “will have host municipalities respond to it.”

Funds extended to flood-hit evacuees by the various municipalities may vary depending on where they are living, the official said.

As of late October, about 10,000 people from the affected areas had evacuated to other parts of Fukushima Prefecture following the 2011 disaster, according to the prefectural government.

Many of the evacuees reside in Iwaki and Koriyama, cities that sustained serious damage from the typhoon-triggered floods.

As of Saturday, the typhoon had left 89 people in 13 prefectures dead and six others missing, according to government data.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave during the royal motorcade in Tokyo on Sunday.
Emperor, empress greet huge crowds during parade marking enthronement
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako waved and smiled from an open car in Sunday's motorcade which passed through central Tokyo, marking his enthronement before about 120,000 delighted well-wishe...
Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their daughters, Princess Mako (second from left) and Princess Kako (left), are seen at the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries in Tokyo on Oct. 22. They were at the palace to attend the proclamation event for the emperor's enthronement ceremony at another location within the palace later the same day.
Some government officials want discussions on allowing women to head their own imperial family br...
Some officials in the Japanese government are calling for female members of the imperial family to be allowed to maintain their status as family members after marriage by heading their own famil...
The government might end a special tax break on wining and dining expenses at large companies when the next fiscal year begins on April 1.
Government mulls scrapping tax break for big firms who wine and dine their clients
The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering ending an existing special tax break on wining and dining expenses at large companies at the end of fiscal 2019, informed sources s...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Reconstruction work is carried out near the Adatara River in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday. The area was flooded after Typhoon Hagibis hit last month. | KYODO

, ,