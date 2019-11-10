The government might end a special tax break on wining and dining expenses at large companies when the next fiscal year begins on April 1. | GETTY IMAGES

National

Government mulls scrapping tax break for big firms who wine and dine their clients

JIJI

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering ending an existing special tax break on wining and dining expenses at large companies at the end of fiscal 2019, informed sources said Saturday.

The administration believes that the tax measure, which allows half of the expenses to be deducted from taxable income, has not been very effective in stimulating consumption, according to the sources.

The scrapping of the tax break is expected to be included in a tax reform outline for fiscal 2020 that the government and the ruling parties are slated to adopt next month.

The special tax relief was introduced as a measure to alleviate the impact of the April 2014 consumption tax hike, when it was raised from 5 percent to 8 percent. The rate was upped to 10 percent last month.

The temporary measure, which has since been renewed every two years, is now viewed as unnecessary, as many large companies are spending less and less on wining and dining with business partners, according to a ruling party source.

Meanwhile, the government plans to maintain a similar tax break for small businesses, seeing that many of them are still spending relatively large amounts of money on entertaining clients.

The measure for small businesses, capitalized with ¥100 million or less and which account for over 90 percent of all domestic companies, is expected to be extended for two more years.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave during the royal motorcade in Tokyo on Sunday.
Emperor, empress greet huge crowds during parade marking enthronement
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako waved and smiled from an open car in Sunday's motorcade which passed through central Tokyo, marking his enthronement before about 120,000 delighted well-wishe...
Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their daughters, Princess Mako (second from left) and Princess Kako (left), are seen at the Imperial Palace Sanctuaries in Tokyo on Oct. 22. They were at the palace to attend the proclamation event for the emperor's enthronement ceremony at another location within the palace later the same day.
Some government officials want discussions on allowing women to head their own imperial family br...
Some officials in the Japanese government are calling for female members of the imperial family to be allowed to maintain their status as family members after marriage by heading their own famil...
Reconstruction work is carried out near the Adatara River in Motomiya, Fukushima Prefecture, on Saturday. The area was flooded after Typhoon Hagibis hit last month.
With October typhoon, members of over 300 households in Fukushima who evacuated after 3/11 disast...
At least 315 of the households evacuated after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis have suffered from flooding and other damage caused by Typhoon Hagibis that hit central, eastern and northeastern...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The government might end a special tax break on wining and dining expenses at large companies when the next fiscal year begins on April 1. | GETTY IMAGES