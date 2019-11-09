World / Offbeat

Quebec denies residency for French woman because her French isn't good enough

AFP-JIJI

QUEBEC CITY – A French woman seeking permanent residency in Quebec was turned down on the grounds that her French is not good enough.

Emilie Dubois, 31, has lived in the mainly French-speaking province since 2012, completed her doctoral thesis at Laval University in Quebec City in French, started a small business in the province and even passed a language test.

But all that wasn’t enough to convince Quebec officials to give her an immigration suitability certificate that is a prerequisite to gaining permanent residency.

“It’s absurd,” she said in an interview.

French is the official language of government, commerce and the courts in Quebec, a former French colony ceded to Britain in 1763.

But the province’s French majority has often faced criticism for its arguably heavy-handed defense of the language of Moliere.

Most recently a backlash ensued over plans to require anyone wanting services in English to prove their ancestral English roots in the province.

According to a letter from the Quebec immigration ministry, Dubois was turned down because she had not completed her dissertation entirely in French.

One chapter of her doctoral thesis on cellular and molecular biology was written in English because it was a scholarly article published in a scientific journal. But the other four chapters were written in French.

“It’s absurd, but I must believe that someone just made a mistake,” said Dubois, a Francophone from Burgundy in eastern France. “You just have to look at the reality of things and not consider that we are just boxes, folders, numbers, but that we are real people — and if they have doubts, they can also reach out to us.”

Quebec’s immigration minister, Simon Jolin-Barrette, is reportedly aware of the case and has asked for a review.

Determined to press on, Dubois said “my desire to stay in Quebec is stronger.”

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Hindu pilgrims walk by the River Sarayu in Ayodhya, India, on Saturday. Indian security forces personnel have been on high alert ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict the same day when it ruled on a decades-old land title dispute between Muslims and Hindus over plans to build a Hindu temple on a site where Hindu hard-liners demolished a 16th century mosque in 1992. The court ruled that a Hindu temple could be built on the site, and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims.
India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Hindu temple on disputed land in Ayodhya
India's Supreme Court on Saturday ruled in favor of a Hindu temple on a disputed religious ground and ordered that alternative land be given to Muslims to build a mosque. The dispute over...
A farmer harvests wheat on the Qalyub farm in the Egyptian governorate of el-Kalubia, northeast of Cairo.
Rich and poor debate treaty on plant gene data as climate change hits crops
Ahead of renewed negotiations to revise a global treaty in Rome on Monday, rich and poor countries are at loggerheads over how to share genetic plant data that could help breed crops better able...
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council director for European affairs, leaves a closed-door interview on Capitol Hill on Thursday.
'No ambiguity': White House pushed Ukraine for Biden investigation, ex-officials testify
It was a straight-out trade, two key White House officials told impeachment investigators: If Ukraine's new leader wanted an Oval Office welcome from Donald Trump — and he did — he w...

, , , , ,