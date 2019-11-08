Sakurajima erupts in miles-high plume of ash

Mount Sakurajima shot smoke and ash miles into the sky on Friday in its biggest eruption in more than three years, Kyodo News reported.

The volcano on Kyushu spewed ash 5.5 km (3.4 miles) high — the first time an ash cloud has reached a height of more than 5 km since July 2016, Kyodo said, citing a local meteorological observatory.

The highly active volcano has erupted more than 100 times this year alone, the report said, adding that no damage has been reported so far.