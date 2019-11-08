A worker checks a faucet in a bathroom in terminal 2 at Haneda airport in Tokyo Friday after a three-day water supply disruption was finally resolved. | KYODO

National

Water restored to Haneda airport after three-day disruption caused by saltwater intrusion

JIJI

Water has been fully restored to Haneda airport following a three-day disruption caused by saltwater intrusion, the operator of its domestic terminals said Friday.

Japan Airport Terminal Co. suspended water to the buildings for terminals 1 and 2, used for domestic flights, on Wednesday morning after salt was detected in water used for washing planes.

The disruption forced restaurants to close and cut off tap water to the restrooms.

Though supply to terminal 1 was restored Wednesday, resumption to terminal 2 was delayed until Friday afternoon because it took more time for Japan Airport Terminal to confirm water quality there, company officials said.

The cause of the salt intrusion remains under investigation, transport ministry officials said.

There have been no reports of health problems linked to the water stoppage, the officials said.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Five Chinese have been arrested on suspicion of photographing university entrance exams designed for foreign students, investigative sources said.
Group of educators nabbed for taking photos of university entrance exams in Japan
Five Chinese including the head of a Tokyo cram school for Chinese-speaking students have been arrested for secretly taking photos of university entrance exams, investigative sources said Friday...
Captain Michael Leitch leads Japan's rugby team back to the locker room before the kickoff of the Japan-Samoa game on Oct. 5.
Rugby, disasters and social change generate buzzwords this year in Japan
The 2019 Rugby World Cup, natural disasters and cashless payment inspired a large portion of the nominations for the annual buzzword of the year awards. The words selected for the 2019
Police officers on Thursday search for suspicious objects in Tokyo's Minato Ward ahead of a parade for Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on Sunday.
26,000 police, 40 bag checkpoints: Ultratight security planned for Tokyo enthronement parade
Thousands of police officers will be deployed and dozens of baggage checks will be set up in central Tokyo on Sunday as Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako ride in a convertible along a 4.6-km r...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A worker checks a faucet in a bathroom in terminal 2 at Haneda airport in Tokyo Friday after a three-day water supply disruption was finally resolved. | KYODO

, , ,