This photo, taken on Sept. 27, shows 177 kilograms of cocaine seized at Mikawa port in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture. Investigative sources said a record 400 kilograms of the drug was seized at Kobe port in October. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Record shipment of 400 kilograms of cocaine seized at Kobe port last month, investigative sources say

Kyodo

KOBE – A record 400 kilograms of cocaine was seized by customs authorities in October at Kobe port, investigative sources said Thursday.

The latest seizure, with an estimated street value of ¥8 billion, more than doubles the previous record set when 177 kilograms were found at Mikawa port in Aichi Prefecture in August.

Local customs authorities and police believe someone tried to smuggle the cocaine from overseas by ship. The drug was found in shipping containers at the port, the sources said.

The smugglers may have sent the cocaine to Kobe by mistake, possibly intending to deliver it to another destination, the sources said without providing details.

According to Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry data, law enforcement authorities took action against 217 individuals last year in connection with cocaine-related charges, the highest number on record.

The ministry has acknowledged that the annual number of cocaine cases has been rising over the past several years.

Crime syndicate groups typically associated with the yakuza are said to profit from smuggling drugs, including cocaine.

Some celebrities in Japan have recently been convicted of using cocaine and other illegal drugs.

In June, the Tokyo District Court gave Pierre Taki, an actor and member of the techno-pop duo Denki Groove, 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for using cocaine.

GET THE BEST OF THE JAPAN TIMES
IN FIVE EASY PIECES WITH TAKE 5
JOIN THE CONVERSATION

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Advance preparation for natural disasters is key to minimizing damage.
A resolute pledge for universal disaster preparedness
.arrow_box{ font-family: Verdana, Roboto, "Droid Sans", YuGothic, Meiryo, sans-serif; font-weight:500; font-size: .9em; float:left; position:relative; width:5...
The result of recovery efforts in the Onagawa Central District, Miyagi Prefecture, as of September.
International forum aims to spread disaster relief awareness
Sharing ideas on reconstruction
From the bottom of my heart, I would like to welcome visitors to the World Bosai Forum 2019 in the city of Sendai. In preparation for the opening of the World Bosai Forum, the World Bosai Forum ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo, taken on Sept. 27, shows 177 kilograms of cocaine seized at Mikawa port in Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture. Investigative sources said a record 400 kilograms of the drug was seized at Kobe port in October. | KYODO

, , , ,